Sports Analytics Market Size Trends Emerging Growth Factors And Regional Forecast To 2032

Global Sports Analytics Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global sports analytics market size was US$ 1,051.8 million in 2021. The global sports analytics market is forecast to grow to US$ 5,716.5 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Sports analytics tools are widely used in the sports sector to measure player fitness and team performance. It also performs competitive analysis, social media analysis, and business analysis. Moreover, it analyses the future athletic event on the basis of data related to past outcomes, win-loss records, and opponent history, etc.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the overall sports sector. Governments introduced strict regulations, forcing people to stay at home. As a result, most of the athletic events were postponed for a significant amount of time. Thus, it affected global sports analytics. Apart from that, supply chain interruption and the effect on consumer purchasing power further affected the growth of the global sports analytics market.

Factors Influencing the Market:

The growing use of AI in the sports sector is expected to fuel the growth of the sports analytics market during the forecast period. In addition to that, rising interest of youths in sports is expected to bolster the market growth during the study period.

The benefits of sports analytics, as it can analyse enormous amounts of data and provide reliable findings to sports groups and trainers, are projected to prompt the market growth during the study period. Apart from that, it helps improve sports team performance and develop a larger following by offering strong team performance. As a result, the market is forecast to grow significantly in the coming years.

The presence of low-cost and highly efficient computing solutions will benefit the small sports organizations as well. As a result, it will accelerate the growth of the global sports analytics market during the study period.

On the flip side, high investment and maintenance costs associated with sports analytics may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

Due to the rising technological advancements and rapidly growing demand for video analysis, North America is forecast to hold the largest share in the sports analytics market. Apart from that, the increasing use of AI technology and growing investments in recent technologies in the sports sector by organizations such as the Major League Baseball (MLB), National Basketball Association (NBA), etc., will bolster the market growth during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

? IBM Corporation

? SAP SE

? SAS Institute Inc.

? Opta Sports

? Trumedia Networks

? Oracle Corporation

? Tableau Software Inc.

? Stats LLC

? Catapult Group International Ltd

? Sportsradar AG

? Stats Perform

? International Business Machines Corporation

? Nelison Sports

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Sports Analytics industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Sports Analytics sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Sports Analytics output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Sports Analytics output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Sports Analytics market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Sports Analytics market.

Market Segmentation

The global sports analytics market segmentation focuses on Sports Type, Component, Analysis, and Region.

By Sports Type Outlook

? Football

? Cricket

? Hockey

? Basketball

? American Football

? Other Sports

By Component Outlook

? Solution

? Service

By Analysis Outlook

? Off-field

o Player & Team Analysis

o Video Analysis

o Health Assessment

? On-field

o Fan Engagement

o Ticket Pricing

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

