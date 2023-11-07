Smart Ticketing Market Analysis By Industry Trends And Growth Factors 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the Smart Ticketing market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

Global Smart Ticketing Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global smart ticketing market size was US$ 12.8 billion in 2021. The global smart ticketing market is forecast to grow to US$ 40.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Smart ticket is an alternative to traditional paper-based ticketing. The technology is gaining significant traction and has changed the outlook of the ticketing processes. Smart tickets eliminate the risk of losing paper tickets and help users book tickets with convenience. Users don't need to stand in long queues to purchase a ticket.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing adoption of smart technology across all sectors is outlining the scope of the smart ticketing market. The technology is forecast to witness notable growth due to growing investments in the transportation sector, such as railways and roadways. Apart from that, improving transportation infrastructure in different modes of transportation, such as railways and roadways will benefit the overall market.

Various organizations have started accepting contactless modes of payment and booking tickets. For instance, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) allows contactless credit and debit cards, which is forecast to benefit the market. In addition, The Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) in India also unveiled its plan in 2019 to install ETMs (Electronic Ticketing Machines) on all buses. Thus, such advancements are forecast to benefit the smart ticketing market during the forecast period.

On the flip side, the high setup costs of smart ticketing systems may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has upscaled the need to adopt contactless methods. COVID-19 disease can easily be transmitted even through minor contact. As a result, it became necessary for governments to invest in technology. However, the initial phase of the pandemic drastically hampered the growth of the market as travel activities were reduced to an extent. Governments imposed travel restrictions, which declined the demand for tickets. However, the market has strong potential in the coming years due to the growing demand for advanced contactless ways.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, Asia Pacific is forecast to dominate the smart ticketing market owing to the rising deployment of advanced and interoperable automated fare collection (AFC) systems. Moreover, the growing use of smartcards and near-field communication (NFC)-enabled devices increases transport systems' efficiency and ridership by giving commuters a smooth travel experience. Such benefits are expected to boost the growth of the market,

Cities with legacy systems are improving their AFC systems because many of the most recent products on the market are smart and efficient. NFC-based smart ticketing is becoming more popular in the area. The implementation of this technology in Bangkok, Beijing, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Manila, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo, has contributed to the expansion of the market for smart tickets.

Competitors in the Market

? Cubic Corporation

? Hid Global

? Infineon Technologies

? Confidex Ltd

? Thales Group

? Giesecke+Devrient

? Rambus Incorporated (Visa Inc.)

? Paragon ID (Paragon Group Limited)

? Softjourn, Inc

? Indra Sistemas

? NEC Electronics (NEC Corporation)

? Conduent Inc.

? Vix Technology

? Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

By Offerings Outlook

? Smart Cards

? Wearables

? Readers

? Other Offerings

By Application Outlook

? Transportation

-- railways

-- airways

-- roadways

? Sports and Entertainment

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

