Residential Battery Market Size, Application, Region And Growth Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the Residential Battery market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

Global Residential Battery Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global residential battery market size was US$ 9.1 billion in 2021. The global residential battery market is forecast to grow to US$ 45.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1227

A residential battery is an energy storage device that can be used to store both grid-supplied energy and energy produced by renewable sources like solar and wind.

Factors Influencing the Market

Governments today are shifting their focus on increasing the use of renewable energy and replacing it with the applications of non-renewable energy. This factor is expected to have a significant impact on the overall residential battery market. Government initiatives, such as subsidies and tax credits, are expected to play a notable role in the growth of the residential battery market. The governments in India, the United States, China, and several other countries have been taking crucial steps like subsidies to increase the adoption of renewable energy.

Apart from that, growing urbanization and increasing awareness about the benefits of technology associated with the use of renewable energy to fulfil the electricity demands will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Continuous R&D aimed at enhancing battery materials, lowering the amount of non-active materials and material costs, enhancing cell design and production yield, and accelerating production speed will scale up the demand for efficient batteries during the forecast period.

On the flip side, the disadvantages of lead-acid batteries may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate effect on the market in 2020 as a result of lower electricity and energy demand. Due to the expanding use of solar power generation and the rising need for energy storage solutions in the residential sector globally, the residential battery market is predicted to expand in the next years.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific residential battery market is forecast to record the highest growth rate, owing to the growing contribution of China. China's government has introduced various favourable policies and regulatory support, which is projected to benefit the overall market in the coming years. Moreover, the region is home to some of the prominent battery manufacturers, such as BYD, Amperex Technology, etc., which will contribute to the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

? Samsung SDI Co. Ltd

? FIMER SpA?

? Amara Raja Batteries Ltd

? LG Energy Solution Ltd

? NEC Corporation

? Duracell Inc.

? BYD Co. Ltd

? Energizer Holding Inc.

? Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd

? Panasonic Corporation

? Siemens AG

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Residential Battery industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Residential Battery sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Residential Battery output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Residential Battery output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Residential Battery market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Residential Battery market.

Market Segmentation

The global residential battery market segmentation focuses on Type, Power Rating, and Region.

By Type Outlook

? Lithium-ion Battery

? Lead-acid battery

? Other Types

By Power Rating Outlook

? 3-6 kW

? 6-10 kW

? Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Introduction to the Global Residential Battery Industry

Chapter 3: Dynamics of the Market

Chapter 4: Profiles of Leading Companies

Chapter 5: Competition in the Global Residential Battery Market among Players

Chapter 6: Market Size across Global Regions

Chapter 7: Application Segments in the Global Market

Chapter 8: Segment Analysis of the Global Residential Battery Industry

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategies, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and Key Policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: In-depth Analysis of Key Marketing Strategies by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Evaluation of Market Impact Factors

Chapter 13: Forecasted Global Residential Battery Market Size (2023-2032)

Reasons to Acquire This Report

(A) This research imparts invaluable insights tailored for senior management, policymakers, industry professionals, product innovators, sales executives, and stakeholders within the market. It equips them with the information needed to make well-informed decisions and craft effective strategies.

(B) The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level Residential Battery market revenues, extending projections until 2032. This dataset empowers companies to gauge their market presence, recognize avenues for growth, and explore emerging markets.

(C) Through meticulous segmentation of the Residential Battery market encompassing types, applications, technologies, and end-uses, this study empowers leaders to blueprint their products and allocate resources based on the projected growth trajectories of each segment.

(D) Investors stand to gain from the market analysis by gaining insights into market scope, positioning, key drivers, challenges, limitations, expansion prospects, and potential risks. Armed with this knowledge, they can make well-considered investment choices.

(E) The report conducts an intricate analysis of competitors, unraveling their pivotal strategies and market positioning. This intelligence equips businesses with a profound understanding of the competitive landscape, enabling them to chart their own strategies accordingly.

(F) The study facilitates the assessment of Residential Battery business projections delineated by region, key countries, and prominent companies, bestowing invaluable information for investment strategizing and decision-making.

Why is our study consequential?

Our study holds paramount importance for various reasons, a few of which include:

? Assisting businesses in gauging the viability of new or existing products or services.

? Facilitating business enterprises in the identification and cultivation of novel market segments.

? Providing a preemptive understanding of consumer demand prior to introducing new products, services, or features.

? Enhancing the overall efficacy of marketing, advertising, and promotional initiatives.

? Analyzing market trends to aid businesses in devising adaptive strategies.

? Guiding businesses in the optimal placement of their products.

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443074545/2796/2023-11-07T01:49:05