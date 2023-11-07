Smart Bicycles Market 2023 Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Global Smart Bicycles Market: Drivers' Restraints' Opportunities' Trends' and Forecast up to 2023.

Overview:

The regulatory push for low carbon emission transit' increasing demand for multi-modal transportation in smart cities' and rapid urbanization in smart cities are fostering the need for smart bicycles. These bicycles are being used as a personal vehicle as well as an on-demand transit mode.

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR135

Market Analysis:

The global smart bicycles market is segmented by components and by ride-sharing services. The components covered in the report include e-Bike Lock' Anti-theft Features' Smart Bike Monitoring System' Custom Sensors' and Battery. On an average' a smart bicycle owner would have spent over 12% of the cost of the vehicle to enable smart components on it. The e-Bike Lock system is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period to reach revenue of $123.1 million by 2023. This segment has witnessed the failure of smart locking technology from leading dockless bike sharing vendors. The companies such as Vodafone' AT&T' Huawei' and Qualcomm are focused on e-Bike locking devices and anti-theft components.

The ride-sharing services include dockless' docked' and hybrid. The dockless bicycle sharing is popularly used across regions because of the vast Chinese dockless ride-sharing service providers' bringing Chinese manufactured low-cost bicycles in their areas of operations. Due to this' the cost per ride has significantly reduced in Europe and North American countries. However' these companies have failed to protect their vehicles from being misused and theft' which has resulted in the closure of their operations in few of the important cities. However' the dock-based and hybrid ride sharing models significantly focus on vehicle protection and safety' despite the high cost of the ride.

Regions:

The Americas and Europe are most likely to hold a significant share in the smart bicycles market. The Americas is expected to remain as a leading adopter of smart bicycles services through 2023? with a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Asia is expected to become the third largest market for smart bicycles' primarily due to the increasing demand from China' India' Japan' and South Korea.

Vendors:

The report provides details about the global smart bicycles market. The report also contains an in-depth analysis of vendors profile' which includes financial health' business units' key business priorities' SWOT' strategies' and views' and competitive landscape. The companies included in the report are Google' Mobike' OFO' Giant Bicycles' Beeline' oBike' Velospot' XBikes' and BCycle.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

US' Canada' Brazil' UK' Spain' France' Italy' Germany' Switzerland' Poland' Austria' India' China' Japan' South Korea' Malaysia' Singapore' Australia' New Zealand' UAE' Israel' Turkey and South Africa

Key Players Covered in the Report

Google' Mobike' OFO' Giant Bicycles' Beeline' oBike' Velospot' XBikes' and BCycle.

Highlight the Following Key Factors:



Business Description: a particular description of agency operations and enterprise departments.

Company Strategy: The analyst's precis of the company's commercial enterprise strategy.

SWOT Analysis: Detailed evaluation of the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Company History : The development of predominant occasions associated to the company.

Main merchandise and services: A listing of the company's fundamental products, services, and brands.

Main Competitors: A listing of the company's fundamental competitors.

Important places and subsidiaries: The company's major places and subsidiaries' listing and contact information. Detailed economic ratios of the previous 5 years : The trendy monetary ratios come from the annual economic statements issued by means of agencies with a record of 5 years.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world's leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

COMTEX_443076548/2796/2023-11-07T02:31:24