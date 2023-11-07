Connected Logistics Market Research Reports, Industry Size, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Connected Logistics Market research report identifies many companies which includes SAP' Infosys' IBM' Cisco' HCL Technologies' etc. in the connected logistics market. Connected logistics market is dominated by top software and service companies. This report also provides a detailed market segmentation analysis by component (Software and Services)' by mode (Roadway' Railway' Waterway' and Airway)' by industry (Manufacturing' Automotive' Food and Beverages' Healthcare' Consumer Goods and Retail' and Others)' and by region (North America' Europe' Asia Pacific' Middle East and Africa' and Latin America).

Overview of the Connected Logistics Market

Report Ocean market research report predicts that the connected logistics market revenue is estimated to be $14'392.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $47'438.0 million by 2024 ' growing at a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period 2018-2024.

According to the connected logistics market analysis' North America accounted for the largest share of the connected logistics market in 2018 owing to strong economic conditions in the region and enhanced customer experience for the clients. The roadway logistics is of focus area for the logistics vendors followed by railways and waterways. The Asia Pacific region holds a good potential for the vendors and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness growth in the connected logistics market due to presence of few emerging countries and organizations in the region are experiencing increase in customers and focus on organized logistics to reduce cost and time.

Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The connected logistics software vendors are extending its partner ecosystem with capabilities in integration' consulting' reseller' and geographical reach to enhance their software offerings. The connected logistics is expected to enhance the trade management of organizations and track each activity of the goods in transit.

The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles' which include overviews and offerings' and competitive landscape. The integration capability of the connected logistics software will leverage the capabilities in connecting freight' warehouse' quality' and compliance.

Some of the key vendors in the market are:

> SAP

> Infosys

> IBM

> Cisco

> HCL Technologies Ltd

Other companies covered in the report are Cloud Logistics' Freightgate' Orbcomm' Blu Jay Solutions' and Freightos.

Segmentation of component

> Software

> Services

In 2018? the software segment occupied the largest market share and is expected to have the highest share during the forecast period. The consulting segment in services is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period to impart knowhow of the benefits and integration capability of the connected logistics to enterprises.

Segmentation of mode

> Roadways

> Railways

> Waterways

> Airways

In 2018? the roadways occupied the largest market share and is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Roadways are the most common mode of transportation as the delivery of products relies on roadways at some stage and vendors are improving the warehouse management and route optimization for smooth roadway connections.

Segmentation of industry

> Manufacturing

> Automotive

> Food and Beverages

> Healthcare

> Consumer Goods and Retail

> Others

In 2018? the consumer goods and retail occupied the largest market share and is expected to continue the same trend during the forecast period and it is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to heavy use of transportation and logistics to replenish FMCG goods is of utmost importance for the industry.

Benefits

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the "Connected Logistics" market bringing out the complete key insights of the industry' the report also aims to provide an opportunity for companies to understand the latest trends' current market scenarios' government initiatives' and technologies related to the market. In addition' it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

*This report is in the publishing stage and will be available shortly. Please contact us if you have any questions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America' Europe' Asia Pacific' Middle East and Africa' and Latin America

Key Players Covered in the Report

SAP' Infosys' IBM' Cisco' HCL Technologies

Highlight the Following Key Factors:



Business Description: a particular description of agency operations and enterprise departments.

Company Strategy: The analyst's precis of the company's commercial enterprise strategy.

SWOT Analysis: Detailed evaluation of the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Company History : The development of predominant occasions associated to the company.

Main merchandise and services: A listing of the company's fundamental products, services, and brands.

Main Competitors: A listing of the company's fundamental competitors.

Important places and subsidiaries: The company's major places and subsidiaries' listing and contact information. Detailed economic ratios of the previous 5 years : The trendy monetary ratios come from the annual economic statements issued by means of agencies with a record of 5 years.

