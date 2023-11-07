Pet Food Market 2023 Worldwide Industry Size, Segments, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the Pet Food market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

Global Pet Food Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

A multitude of health issues has become a grave issue for pet owners. Pets are afflicted with numerous diseases like digestive disorders, arthritis, brain aging, skin allergies, and obesity. Over the years, the growing range of pet-owners has resulted in an intensive demand for pet food. There is a vast population who has adopted the trend of keeping pets owing to the nuclear family structure and changing lifestyle. The focus of individuals on pet health and wellness is growing. Pet owners are excessively concerned about pet health over the past few years on account of several problems, including obesity. Diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, and arthritis have been significantly increasing among cats and dogs, causing immense discomfort and pain. Hence, owners have been strictly shifting to low-calorie and high-nutrition products to maintain pet health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ensures that the ingredients used in pet foods are enlisted on the labels based on weight. In addition, it assesses claims on pet foods such as "maintains urinary tract health," "low magnesium," and "hairball control," are anticipated to further propel demand for pet food globally, over the forecast years.

According to report by Report Ocean, "Global Pet Food Market, by Product, by Pet Type, by Sales channel, by Region, Trend Analysis, Price Trends Analysis, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2015-2025" The global pet food market is anticipated to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Among product, dog food accounts for the largest market size in the global pet food market during the forecast period.

Dog Food is the leading segment in the overall pet food market and estimated to lead the market over the forecast period. Dogs need various kinds of nutrients to live a healthy life like fatty acids, minerals, water, proteins, carbohydrates, and vitamins. Owing to their high nutritional value, lower generation of waste, and longer storage, they are mainly targeted for the young animal. Pet owners have been focusing on providing food that contains these nutrients in order to keep them healthy. This is projected to fuel demand for nutritious food over the coming years. Availability of a varied range of pet food products with various flavors and nutritional , is propelling the global pet food market. Further, the advantages associated with dry pet food like enriching environment and convenience in cleaning teeth have fueled the growth of the product market.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region of the global pet food market during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America dominates the overall pet food industry and projected to lead the market over the forecast period. Rising necessity for nutritious, healthy, and organic pet food on account of increasing awareness regarding animal health is expected to augment market demand. Increasing life expectancy across the world has led to older generation adopting pets to guide them through routine chores. Delayed parenthood in many urban areas of the country is also a trend saw in recent years which is expected to enhance product demand over the coming years. Asia-Pacific is projected to have healthy growth throughout the forecast period.

Global Pet Food Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DSM, Nestle SA (Purina), DIAMOND PET FOODS INC., Hill's Pet Nutrition, Merrick Pet Care, Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, MARS INC., Agrolimen SA, Nutriara Alimentos Ltd., WELLPET LLC, THE J. M. SMUCKER COMPANY (BIG HEART PET BRANDS), HERISTO AG are the leading players of pet food market across the globe.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of global pet food market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of pet food and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries.

