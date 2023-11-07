Smart Mobility Market Share, Projections And Future Opportunities Recorded For The Period Until 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Overview:

Smart mobility is one of the major requirements for the development of smart cities. Along with smart mobility' smart technology' smart governance' and smart infrastructure are important for the development of smart cities. Smart mobility deals with providing intelligent transportation solutions using innovative and integrated technologies and solutions' which is environmental-friendly and promotes sustainable development.

Smart mobility includes the promotion of environmental-friendly transport modes such as electric vehicles' shared transportation services' and on-demand smart mobility services. It promotes convenient and safe multimodal travel' accessibility' and efficient use of roads and resources through a strong circulation network management.

Developed and developing countries are expected to adopt more smart mobility technologies owing to the huge scope for developing smart mobility modes and the developed nations will demand technological upgradations in the existing smart mobility solutions.

Market Revenue and Segmentation Analysis:

The smart mobility market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The market is analysed based on regions' services' solutions' and technology. The solutions segment includes traffic management solutions' infrastructure' mobility intelligence' and customer mobility. The traffic management solutions are divided into intelligent transportation system' real-time traffic analysis' traffic prediction; the infrastructure includes charging stations' e-parking' intermodal mobility' the mobility intelligence includes smart maps' secured communication' fleet management/logistics' customer mobility includes mobility planning' ride-sharing' robocabs' and fare payment/collection.

The solutions market has wide functionalities' which are required in developing smart mobility solutions. The traffic management and infrastructure are at a higher demand across the regions to face urbanization' limit the city expansion rate' and to bring sustainability. The solutions market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period' 2017 to 2023.

The services platform is segmented into consulting service provider' integration service provider' maintenance service providers' and others. The consulting and integration services providers are the growing segments owing to the demand for smart mobility developments in various countries and mostly these services are focused on bringing small and pilot projects to the smart cities.

Technology Segment Analysis:

The technology segmentation includes 3G and 4G' Wi-Fi' GNSS/GPS' RFID' embedded systems' and others. Internet services provide Internet facility for the wide adoption of smart mobility services. RFID are at a higher demand owing to its wide functionalities in traffic management and collects the data from several signal management systems and posts it to the data centre' which helps in building more accurate traffic monitoring and prediction tools. GNSS/GPS offers route mapping and quick destination mapping services and these are also used in predictive and real-time traffic management solutions. Embedded technologies are used for building electronic systems required for building the connectivity.

Regions Analysis:

The regions covered in report are Americas' Europe' Asia Pacific' and ROW. Among these' Americas is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023. The US' Canada' the UK' China' Spain' and Brazil are expected to adopt more smart mobility technologies. Italy' France' Germany' Australia' Singapore' and South Korea are the emerging countries for smart mobility technology adoption owing to government budgeting' adopting more eco-friendly mobility solutions for development' to face rapid urbanization' and others.

Benefits and Vendors

The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles' which include financial health' business units' key business priorities' SWOT' strategy' and views; and competitive landscape. Smart mobility technology is expected to change the shape of industries by 2025 with its wide range of capabilities. The report covers an in-depth analysis of Toyota' Siemens' Cisco' Ford' Robert Bosch' Innoviz Technologies. Inc.' QuaLiX Information System' MAAS Global Oy' TomTom' and Excelfore Corporation.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the "Global Smart Mobility Market". Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry' the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends' current market scenario' government initiatives' and technologies related to the market. In addition' it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Regions-Americas' Europe' Asia Pacific' and ROW

Key Players Covered in the Report

Toyota' Siemens' Cisco' Ford' Robert Bosch' Innoviz Technologies. Inc.' QuaLiX Information System' MAAS Global Oy' TomTom' and Excelfore Corporation.

