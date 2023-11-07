Machine Vision Market Size 2023 Development, Growth, Key Factors And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Machine Vision Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Machine Vision Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Machine Vision Market is valued at approximately USD 13.23 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Machine Vision is a technology based on automation that is it provides automatic inspection, quality control, defect detection and guidance. Machine vision technology is faster, works continuously and efficiently as compared to human inspectors. It more is more reliable and can inspect hundreds or thousands of parts at a single time. It is a complete solution with acquiring an image to connecting it with the management information system. Additionally, the growing industrial automation and rapid adoption of robots system is are fueling the market for Machine Vision Market.

The industrial automation market is growing rapidly with a CAGR of 9%, in 2025 the market size is expected to reach around USD 265 billion. The difficulties and unreliability in detecting the defects through a the human eye is are driving the market for Machine Vision Market. It is replacing the manual work due to its reliable and efficient results. The emerging demand of for robot system systems is playing a major role in creating market demand for Machine Vision Technology. The need for a robotic system providing vision guidance in several industries such as food, pharmaceuticals and chemicals is boosting the demand. The robotic market was expanding with a CAGR of 10% and is expected to reach nearly 70.6 Billion U.S. Dollars by 2028. According to Statista, in 2019 South Korea witnessed the installation of more than 850 robots per 10,000 workers in the production and manufacturing sector. Moreover, the increasing need for reliable quality inspection, and production and, continuous innovative developments and upgrades in machine vision technology are certain factors creating major market opportunities in the forecast period. is fueling the market demand. However, the high cost of Machine Vision stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Machine Vision Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific dominated the market for Machine Vision with a CAGR of 40.0%. The growing adoption of this technology in industries such as automotive and pharmaceuticals is fueling the demand. The technologies are emerging at a faster pace as this region is the global manufacturing hub. Investments by the government of emerging countries and investment investments in R&D by major market players is are playing a major role. North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region due to the extensive use of Artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) by the population. Strategic initiatives and investment investments by prominent players is are increasing the market demand.

Major market players included in this report are:

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Basler AG

Cognex Corporation

Keyence Corporation

LMI Technologies, Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Inc Microscan Systems, Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Sick AG

Intel Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporatespotential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Offering offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Product:

PC Based

Smart Camera Based

By Application:

Quality Assurance and Inspection

Positioning and Guidance

Measurement

Identification

By End-use Industry:

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

Electronics & Semiconductor

Pulp & Paper

Printing & Labeling

Food & Beverage

Glass & Metal

Postal & Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

