Medical Device Cleaning Market Emerging Trends And Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the Medical Device Cleaning market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

Global Medical Device Cleaning Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global medical device cleaning market size is expected to reach USD 31.4 billion by 2027. Medical Device Cleaning Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

HAIs are believed to be one of the major health concerns impacting patient recovery, which resulted in higher mortality rates. According to the study published by the World Health Organization (WHO) on guidelines to prevent the onset of HAIs, and increase in length of stay at hospitals, if an individual is suffering from HAIs was found to be at 8 days.

Thus, prolonged stay at hospitals results in increasing healthcare expenses, raising clinical urgency to adopt significant measures for the prevention of HAIs. Lengthy hospital stays are not only economical for both hospitals and providers, owing to excessive use of resources to treat concerning infections. Such costs are mostly driven by excessive use of drugs, diagnostic studies, creating an imbalance in resource allocation.

An increase in cases of blood-borne, drug-resistant pathogens in the operating room is one of the major concerns for the hospital. For instance, the frequent use of catheters increases the risk for urinary tract infections, and it accounts for more than 25 percent of all bacterial medical infections in the market.

According to the market study done by the National Nosocomial Infection Surveillance (NNIS), hospital-acquired UTIs occurred with the use of catheters, and bacteriuria is the most frequently occurring medical infection, all over the globe, accounting for more than 40 percent of the HAIs in the U.S. alone every year.

Asia Pacific medical device cleaning industry is projected to witness a lucrative market growth over the market study period. This is primarily due to the presence of the largest medical device consumption in countries such as India and China. Both countries have huge populations seeking medical care, so there is a strong necessity for proper infection control measures using device cleaning products.

With the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the government is under pressure to optimize resources to contain the infection. In line with this, healthcare facilities have been allocated additional funds and resources. Thus, such positive steps in the region are likely to foster market growth for medical device cleaning.

Major Players:

Companies operating in the market for medical device cleaning include Steris plc, Sklar Surgical Instruments, GetingeAB, Advanced Sterilization Products, The Ruhof Corp., Biotrol, Metrex Research, LLC, Oro Clean Chemie AG, Sterigenics International LLC, and Cantel Medical Corp.

Medical Device Cleaning, Device Outlook



Critical

Non-critical Semi-critical

Medical Device Cleaning, Technique Outlook



Cleaning



Detergents



Buffers



Chelators



Enzymes

Others

Disinfection



Chemical





Alcohol





Chlorine & Chorine Compounds





Aldehydes



Phenolics



Metal



Ultraviolet

Others

Sterilization



Heat Sterilization



Ethylene Dioxide (ETO) Sterilization Radiation Sterilization

Medical Device Cleaning, EPA Classification Outlook



High Level

Intermediate Level Low Level

Medical Device Cleaning, by Regional Outlook



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Malaysia



South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America



Mexico



Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel South Africa

