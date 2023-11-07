Thermometer Market Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, Opportunities And Forecast Assessment, 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the Thermometer market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

Global Thermometer Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global thermometer market size is expected to reach USD 2.02 billion by 2027. Thermometer Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

A thermometer is a device that measures the temperature of a person, a system, or a substance. Temperature measurement is critical for a variety of tasks, including manufacturing, medical care, and scientific research. The market's growth is influenced by an increase in demand for precise medical devices and the need for particular temperature conditions.

Besides this, the coronavirus outbreak has had a positive effect on the medical industry, as demand for thermometers has increased. During the forecast era, this is likely to drive the demand. The demand for infrared products has risen as a result of the increased use of thermal screening in public areas, workplaces, and hospitals.

Furthermore, a ban on conventional mercury-in-glass products in 13 U.S. states is boosting non-contact thermometer sales. The government also enacted legislation prohibiting the selling and manufacturing of mercury-based products.

This is to eliminate the possibility of glass thermometer breakage at home, which would result in the release of mercury vapor, which is harmful to the environment. As a result, mercury thermometers have been replaced with electronic thermometers, and infrared thermometer sales have increased.

The growing cases of medical ailments requiring accurate measurement of body temperature for treatment planning, as well as the requirement of particular temperature conditions in various industries, are expected to boost product demand during the forecast period. In the coming decade, demand growth is expected to be fueled by a rise in health consciousness, as well as an increase in healthcare spending.

The rising prevalence of fever-causing target diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, typhoid fever, and swine flu is expected to be a major market driver. Malaria is one of the lethal diseases and a leading cause of death worldwide. According to the World Malaria Report 2019, there were an estimated 229 million malaria cases worldwide, in 2019.

Major Players:

Market participants such as Medline Industries, Inc., OMRON Healthcare Inc., 3M, Exergen Corporation, American Diagnostics Corporation, Welch Allyn, A&D Medical, RG Medical Diagnostics, Microlife Corporation, Medtronic, Actherm Inc., Terumo Corporation, Briggs Healthcare, and Fairhaven Health are some of the key players operating in the market.

In addition, rapid technological advances in temperature control systems are growing people's acceptance of these devices. Fitgo, for example, unveiled its new technology collection of infrared thermometers, in January 2021. The product come in six different models, each with advanced and sophisticated features. The ranges of thermometers are AET R1D1 Infrared, X5 Infrared, LZ600 Infrared, and AET R701 Infrared.

Thermometer, Product Outlook



Mercury-based

Mercury-free



Digital



Infrared Radiation Others

Thermometer, Application Outlook



Food

Industrial

Laboratory

Medical Others

Thermometer, Regional Outlook



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Malaysia



South Korea

Indonesia

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel South Africa

