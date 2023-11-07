DCPD Resin Market New Innovations, Technology, Trends And Future Growth Outlook To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the DCPD Resin market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

Global DCPD Resin Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

Global DCPD Resin Market size- Industry Trends & Forecast Report 2026 .

The global DCPD resin market is growing at a potential growth rate Year-over-Year (YoY) and has reached USD 655 million in 2020. The market is further expected to touch USD million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of almost 7% during 2021-2027 (forecast period).

DCPD resin, a low-cost thermoplastic resin, manufactured from cyclopentadiene. DCPD is a very reactive resin. It readily copolymerizes and has found many applications. DCPD is widely used in many industries, such as - Paints and coating, tackifiers, hot melt adhesives, EDPM rubber, etc. Furthermore, the growing construction work in the Asia Pacific region will fuel the growth of the DCPD resin market.

Global DCPD Resin Market Overview:

DCPD resin, a very reactive thermoplastic resin, is formed by the Diels-Alder addition reaction of two cyclopentadiene molecules producing 2 stereoisomers. (Endo and Exo). DCPD is used as a reactive diluent, cross-linking agent, and curative. There has been a steady growth in the construction and automotive sectors, which is going to raise the demand for the DCPD. DCPD is used to produce unsaturated polyester resin, which is extensively used in the construction industry.

DCPD Resin Market Forecast and Trends

Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for high-quality optical lenses

DCPD resin is being used to produce high-quality optical lenses. The ever-growing obsession of the people with the high definition pictures is providing a good platform for the growth of the optical lens market, which will directly contribute towards the growth of the DCPD resin market. The optical lens market is already worth many billions and is likely to grow at a very steady pace and will drive the DCPD market as well. DCPD is also used to enhance the heat resistivity of plastics.

UPR (Unsaturated Polyester Resin) will again be leading the DCPD resin market in the forecast period.

UPR is one of the major products of DCPD. Unsaturated polyesters manufactured from DCPD have enhanced thermal and oxidative resistance properties. UPR also has high processability and low linear shrinkage as compared to other polyester resins. Unsaturated polyester resins have found usages in the production of large glass fibers, reinforced plastic articles including sanitary-ware, tanks, pipes. The use of UPR in cryogenic tanks is also going to contribute to the growth of the market.

Restraints

Emergence of phthalic anhydride as an alternative for DCPD

The cost of the production of high purity grade DCPD is high, which is one of the key restraints. At the same time, the availability of cheap alternatives of DCPD in the market is likely to hamper the growth of the market. Phthalic anhydride, a cheap alternative for DCPD, is being increasingly used in boat production and is likely to hamper the growth of the DCPD resin market. A high level of exposure to DCPD fumes can cause damage to the lungs, nervous system, and kidneys.

Impact of COVID-19 in industry

The global economy and humanity have been pushed into a crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the high infection rate and adverse impact on public health systems, various governments have enforced nationwide lockdowns significantly impacting manufacturing supply chains, trade, and related services. Players are currently considering digital solutions that would enable them to serve the community and provide new opportunities to do business. The production, manufacturing, supply chain, and other operations, have slowed down globally aimed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The global impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is likely only beginning and it significantly affected the market in 2020. The second wave of COVID-19 has started, and with the cases of the second strain of COVID-19 increasing, the countries are again announcing nationwide lockdowns. Despite the growing uncertainty and panic, technology suppliers must continue to focus on their long-term investments, maintain engagement with partners and prospects, and look to specific markets for stability.

DCPD Resin Market: By Grade

Based on purity, the DCPD resin market is divided into High purity grade, UPR (Unsaturated Polyester Resin), and resin grade. UPR grade holds the largest market share of the DCPD resin market. UPR has thixotropic properties, low linear shrinkage, and excellent wettability. When UPR can solidify after crosslinking, it has a higher strength-to-weight ratio than steel, is very light, and has excellent repelling property towards chemicals and water. Also, cross-linked solidified UPR resin possesses good mechanical strength and good electrical insulation. UPR has applications in Self-extinguishing composite materials, Quartz, marble, and artificial cement, wood paints, composite materials, etc. All these properties are the reason UPR dominated the DCPD resin market and is likely to maintain the same in the forecast period.

DCPD Resin Market: By End Use

Based on the End-use, the DCPD resin market is segmented into Paints and coating, tackifiers, hot melt adhesives, EDPM rubber, high-resolution optical lenses, UPR, etc. UPR market is likely to dominate globally. The enhanced thermal and oxidative resisting properties along with high processability of UPR are fueling the demand and acting as the major factors driving the growth of this end-user segment. DCPD is also used to produce lubricants, plastic and cryogenic tanks, a gasoline additive, pesticides, and insecticides, etc.

DCPD ResinMarket: Regional Insight

DCPD market on a global scale is divided into the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East region. Asia-Pacific region is most likely to dominate the DCPD resin market with China, Japan, and India leading the way. The regional market share will grow in the forecast period with the growing automotive industry, increasing construction work, and growth of many other industries. The high demand for adhesive, tapes, refurbished glass, and the increasing demand for cryogenic tanks will also contribute towards the growth of the DCPD resin market in the Asia-Pacific. UPR segment is likely to dominate the market in North America.

Competitive landscape

DCPD resin market is fragmented owing to the presence of several companies that provides varied petroleum resin products. However, the companies that hold the majority share of the Petroleum Resin market are Brasken, Cymetech (Owned by Sojitz), Reliance Industries, Henghe Petrochemical Co., Ltd, Shandong ShenxianRuisen Petroleum Resins Co., Ltd, Cepsa, Mitsui Chemicals, Ineos Phenol, ExxonMobil, Rain carbon, Zeon Corporation, Idemitsu, Puyang Changyu Petroleum Resins, Lesco, Kolon Hydrocarbon, PuyangTiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd. Arakawa Chemical Industries, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF, Dow Chemicals, and other prominent players.

In the DCPD resin market, prominent market participants compete based on price and product quality. Small and medium-sized market players are expected to show considerable improvements in the foreseeable future, given the moderate level of capital expenditure needed to set up a business. The large-sized companies, however, are likely to aim for global expansion, in a bid to gain a more considerable brand reputation.

Scope of the Report

By End Use Industry

? Fragrances

? Unsaturated Polyester Resins

? Tackifiers

? Paints and coatings

? Hot melt adhesives

? Others

By Region

? North America

? Europe

? Asia Pacific

? Middle East and Africa

? Latin America

