Mrna Synthesis Raw Material Market Size 2023 Regional Growth Dynamics And Expansion Strategies 2032

Global mRNA synthesis raw material market is valued at approximately USD2746 million in 2021and and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Using a template consisting of the DNA nucleotide sequence, mRNA is created by the transcription process in the nucleus. mRNA's adaptability and flexibility make it an excellent platform for developing therapeutic or preventive vaccines for a range of chronic and infectious diseases. The growing incidence of cancer and chronic disorders has raised the demand for gene treatments.

The market for mRNA synthesis and manufacturing services is expected to increase significantly over the next few years as a result of the rising demand for gene therapies, and the rise in chronic and infectious diseases. Funding is being provided for the creation of new mRNA therapies to numerous market participants and research institutions. For instance, the Canadian government provided USD 11.1 million in financing to the University of Columbia in October 2022 to further the development of mRNA vaccines. During the current Covid-2019 pandemic, many companies have chosen mRNA vaccine technology to combat coronavirus. Similarly, in December 2022, ExPLoRNA Therapeutics received USD 813,578 in funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to further develop its mRNA technology. The emerging involvement of several market players is expected to drive the market further. The development of mRNA synthesis raw materials is hampered by a lack of adaptive, durable, and reasonably priced manufacturing procedures. The high cost of raw resources is the main impediment to progress.

The key regions considered for the Global mRNA synthesis raw material market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market for raw materials used in mRNA synthesis. The United States is forecasted to keep up its position as the industry leader because of the existence of sizable mRNA vaccine production facilities by renowned companies such as Pfizer and Moderna. Due to this, this region will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. A significant percentage of the global market for mRNA synthesis raw materials was owned by Asia Pacific, which is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region due to rising R&D expenditures, a growth in the prevalence of infectious diseases, and a quick uptake of cutting-edge technology.

Major market players included in this report are:

Pfizer Inc.

Moderna, Inc.

BioNTech SE

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline

Boehringer Ingelheim

CureVac

Sarepta Therapeutics

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Recent Developments in the Market:



In November 2022, The BASE and Sartorius formed an alliance to facilitate the sharing of development methodologies and strategies for various nucleic acid-based products. The collaboration will enable the efficient application of cutting-edge methods and analytical thinking to design and plan techniques for nucleic acid products.

Thermo Fisher Scientific unveiled a customised Dynabeads solution in October 2022, claiming that it aids in the synthesis and purification of mRNA for use in developing and manufacturing vaccines. A final deal was signed by Sanofi in August 2021 to buy all of the outstanding shares of Translate Bio, a company that develops therapies for messenger RNA (mRNA). The purchase is a component of Sanofi's goal to hasten the application of mRNA technology in the creation of pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporatespotential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Capping Agents

Nucleotides

Plasmid DNA

Others

By Application:

Therapeutics Production

Vaccine Production

Others

By End-user:

Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies CROs & CMOs

Academic & Research Institutions

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Thailand

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of the World

