Metal Cans For Food And Beverage Market 2023 By Leading Key Players, Product Applications In That Region

According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

Global Metal Cans for Food and Beverage Market Size - Industry Trends & Forecast Report 2027

The Global Metal Cans for Food and Beverage market size was calculated to be USD $$ billion in $$ and is expected to take a surge at a CAGR of $% till 2027 with an approximate value of USD $$ till the forecast year. The high rates of recyclability of aluminum, and the rising number of health-aware consumers. Additionally, increased knowledge among populations about healthy nutrients in food & beverages has led to a demand for the usage of more metal cans. Also, the surfacing concern about single-use plastics has caused a lot of traction from the relevant market.

Global Metal Cans for Food and Beverage Market Overview

The market is gaining and is also anticipated to gain further in the forecast period. Due to its unique characteristics such as resistance to transportation casualties, easy recyclability, hermetically sealed lids/covers, and resistance to several biotic, abiotic elements, with UV protection, etc. The sheets of aluminum and steel are used as raw materials for manufacturing the final product. These cans are majorly used for food and beverage packaging; they were introduced in the 19th century to be precise. Cans were used for storing food and related items. But later, it branched to many industrial applications such as chemicals, oils, food, and beverage items. These cans are manufactured from aluminum and steel (as mentioned earlier). The metal cans are popularly used for the distribution as well as the storage of many products in various industries. The packaging has a crucial role in developing, proper deliverance of products to consumers.

Global Metal Cans for Food and Beverage Market Forecast and Trends

Growth Drivers

Environment-related factors to come into play

One of the major aspects of using cans (aluminum and steel) is that they support the environment's well-being. Not directly but inversely, as the extensive use of the canned items/products has caused a certain decline of plastics and related packaging products, especially the ones which are non-biodegradable or non-recyclable. Additionally, the cans stand out due to their unique characteristics, such as airtight lids/covers, their resistance to elements such as UV radiations, moisture, irregular handling, and other external elements. Which could tamper with the product's inner contents.

Increased disposable income and health-related benefits

The rise in disposable income among populations primarily in urban settings has played a significant role in market growth. The popularity of can packaged foods and beverages which are ready to eat and ready to drink, consume have attracted a large part of the urbanized population. Additionally, the spreading awareness towards the constituents of food packaging materials has stirred a motion in the industry growth. As some packaging food materials or their constituents may be carcinogens in nature, to avoid that people are getting inclined towards the can packed food, beverages, and related products. Which is anticipated to give an eventual growth to the market.

Restraint

Environment problems that may arise due to excessive metal ore procurement

The market growth may get restricted due to excessive metal ore procurement. Metals such as iron, aluminum, iron ore, and other required metals are needed to produce metal cans which are procured from the ores, mines, etc. Because of the heavy usage of these materials, the ore extractions have increased, which is affecting the environment. Moreover, other alternatives such as paper, plastics, some bio-degradable packaging products have created side-by-side competition for the metal can industry. As their raw materials are easy to access and process, has made a drawback as compared to that of metal cans (because they're produced from metals) therefore restricting the growth to some extent.

Impact of COVID 19 on the Global Metal Cans for Food and Beverage Market

The pandemic has affected the global market on a negative note. This has led to a downfall in various industries. The lockdowns have caused shut-downs of many manufacturing industries, leading to a halt in various other secondary productions. But as the markets and lockdowns are lifting off, the industries are re-gaining growth. Therefore, the government's laws and particular regulations have motivated the metal can's industry. Recently, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration, America) has moderated the labeling of nutritional contents of the products. This is expected to lead the prime supply chain in the market, giving it a considerable push in the forecast period.

Global Metal Cans for Food and Beverage Market Segmentation: By Material

Based on the type, the metal cans are segmented bifurcated into Almunium and Steel. These two are the majorly used raw material categories that are used in the sector of Food and Beverage packaging popularly. The aluminum and tin-plated steel are heavily used beverage metal cans used for packaging of alcoholic beverages, beers, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), energy & sports drinks, fruit juices, etc. The significant feature of their promoted use is the characteristics these metal cans have such as lightweight, low maintenance, unbreak-ability, the barrier to unwanted external elements, protection from sun's UV, etc. additionally these cans are resistive to oxidation and extreme weather conditions.

Global Metal Cans for Food and Beverage Market Segmentation: By Type

Based on type, the relevant market is divided into 2- Piece and 3- Piece. Now, these types are differentiated based on their production. A 2-piece can consist of only two pieces i.e., the can lid and its body (the cylindrical lateral part & the base). The 3-piece can isn't very distinct from a 2-piece can, the only difference is that a 3-piece can have a separate base apart from the lid and body of the can. The manufacturing of both cans is the same. The 2-piece can have multiple advantages like they possess good and intact sealing, has high production efficiency, etc. And on the comparison, the 3-pieces cans are structurally well rigid, could be produced in various shapes (as per the requirement). Also, 3- piece cans have high material utilization rates, are easy to change/modify the size, have a mature production process, etc.

Global Metal Cans for Food and Beverage Market Segmentation: By Application

By application, the relevant market is segmented into Foods and Beverages. Then further, the foods are categorized into Convenience Food, Fruits And Vegetables, Meat, Pet Food, Seafood, Other Food Products . Similarly, the beverages are Alcoholic Beverages, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Sports And Energy Drinks, Other Beverages . The beverage cans are anticipated to get a larger share in the projected period, because of the high consumption of aerated drinks, alcoholic drinks, sports & various energy drinks, etc. which will lead to considerable growth of the cans market.

Global Metal Cans for Food and Beverage Market Segmentation: Regional Insights

North America, accounted for the largest market share for the metal cans packaging market for food and beverages, in the year 2019. This is since the major populations in the region are turning towards environmental sustainability and having lifestyle approaches to support the same. Henceforth, the food and beverage packaging is preferred over and is popularly used. Moreover, the North American region is one of the world's key producers of food and beverages, making it also one of the biggest receivers of can metal food & beverage packaging. The presence of strong investors in the field of R&D and other technological developments also makes and helps the region to gain growth in the relevant market for the projected period.

Recent Developments

? Last year, in the month of October, the Ball Corporation announced the launch of construction of their new aluminum cups which will be manufactured in Rome, Georgia plant. This new launch would cater to the growing demand for beverage packaging in the U.S.

? The Crown Holdings, last year announced a new line of cans, having distinctive round and square cans, with shorter height. These cans are exclusively available for the luxury packaging experience.

Competitive Landscape

The market participants for Food and Beverage Metal Cans market are major players such as Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, CAN-PACK, CPMC Holdings, Crown Holdings, HUBER Packing Group, Kian Joo Group, King Can Holdings Ltd, Tetra Laval International, and others.

Scope of the Report