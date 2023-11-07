Personalized Medicine Market 2023 Industry Growth And Identifying Lucrative Application Areas Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Personalized Medicine Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Personalized Medicine Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Personalized Medicine Market is valued approximately USD 514.33 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.95% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Personalised medicine, is also known as precision medicine, it divides people into distinct groups and then tailors medical decisions, therapies, practises, and/or products to each patient depending on that patient's expected response or illness risk. The market is majorly driven by rising demand for novel drug discovery, rising number of cancer cases and other diseases. Along with this, growing number of clinical trials is driving the growth for the market over the forecast period 2022-2029. Moreover, rising initiatives by key market players is creating lucrative growth opportunity for the market over the period.

Request to Download Free Sample Copy of 'Personalized Medicine Market' Report: https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2360

It is also projected that the rising prevalence of rare diseases will accelerate market expansion. The development of numerous individualized medical treatments and therapeutic activities has been made possible by advances in our understanding and correlation of the properties of the human genome. For instance, a research study conducted at the University of California, Irvine in September 2022 offered a unique method for treating inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) by applying precise genome editing that is highly tailored to the needs of an individual. Along with this, there are an increasing number of companion diagnostics that have received FDA approval. For example, Roche received U.S. FDA clearance in October 2020 to expand the use of the Cobas EGFR Mutation Test for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. However, the high cost of Personalized Medicine stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Personalized Medicine Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In 2021, North America had the largest share. This is linked to funding from large pharmaceutical companies and research organisations. All types of ailments are now best treated with personalised medicine, which is why drug discovery and research into any condition now include it. In the region, personalised medicine is advancing for diagnostic purposes. Due to rising demand for personalised diagnostics and novel treatment medications to combat the region's rising disease prevalence, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the fastest expanding segment over the course of the projection year.

Major market players included in this report are:

GE Healthcare

Illumina, Inc.

ASURAGEN, INC.

Abbott

Dako A/S

Exact Sciences Corporation

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid, Inc.)

Decode Genetics, Inc.

QIAGEN

Exagen Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

Personalized Medicine Diagnostics

Personalized Medicine Therapeutics

Personalized Medical Care

Personalized Nutrition & Wellness

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Reasons to Consider Purchasing the Personalized Medicine Market Report:

Comprehensive Market Insights : Delve into the depths of the Personalized Medicine Market Report to gain an all-encompassing and meticulous analysis of the market landscape. Uncover details such as market size, share, trends, and growth catalysts, which provide invaluable perspectives on both the present market scenario and its promising future prospects.

Reliable Projections : Rely on the report's dependable forecasts and projections, which are underpinned by rigorous research methodologies, insights into industry expenditures, and assessments of market expansion rates. These foresights empower businesses to make well-informed decisions and chart out effective strategies for the times ahead.

In-depth Competition Analysis : Equip yourself with an extensive evaluation of key market players, their array of products, and the strategies they employ. This comprehensive understanding arms businesses with the knowledge needed to not only comprehend their rivals but also to craft strategies that position them ahead in the dynamic market arena.

Clear Market Scope and Segmentation : Gain clarity on the broad expanse of the market through the report's clear delineation of market scope. With detailed insights into diverse market segments and their growth potential, businesses can discern and capitalize on opportunities that align with their objectives.

Insightful Regional Examination : Assess the market's performance across different regions, enabling enterprises to pinpoint lucrative markets and tailor their approaches accordingly. With region-specific insights, businesses can adapt strategies that resonate with the unique dynamics of each area.

Evaluation of Industry Technology : Grasp the pulse of technological progress within the Personalized Medicine market. The report dissects cutting-edge advancements and trends, providing businesses with a window into emerging technologies that have the potential to reshape the industry.

Dynamics of Supply and Demand : Acquire a profound comprehension of supply-demand dynamics. This understanding empowers businesses to optimize production, distribution, and inventory management processes, resulting in enhanced operational efficiency.

Informed Investment Decision Making : Leverage the report's critical information and data-driven insights to facilitate informed investment choices within the Personalized Medicine market. Equipped with this knowledge, businesses can confidently allocate resources to avenues with the greatest potential for returns.

Unveiling Long-Term Growth Avenues : Through the scrutiny of trends and growth stimulants, the report illuminates the enduring opportunities the Personalized Medicine market holds. By identifying these sustainable growth prospects, businesses are poised to set a course for lasting success.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today's competitive environment. Report Ocean is a 'one-stop solution' for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

COMTEX_443080989/2796/2023-11-07T04:35:06