Blood Screening Market And Competitive Landscape Research Report 2023

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Regardless of a companys size or income, the most recent research study offers an exhaustive analysis of the Blood Screening market for 2023-2032. This survey study discusses the key market trends and the industrys outlook for the forecast years.?

Global Blood Screening Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

The global blood screening market was worth USD 1.9 billion in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period (2021-2027). This sharp rise can be attributed to the increasing awareness about blood donations, increased frequency in the occurrence of various infectious diseases, as well as programs undertaken by government and non-government organizations. Blood screening methods are used to identify various infectious diseases such as HBV (hepatitis B), HCV (hepatitis C), HIV1 (Human immunodeficiency virus), COVID-19, HIV2, and others in donated blood in order to ensure the safety of the process of blood transfusion.

Global Blood Screening Market Overview

To ensure healthy blood units, essential procedures must be followed during the examination of donated blood and the separation of blood and blood components. Depending on the outcome of the tests, they are either issued for therapeutic use or manufacturing, or they are disposed of. Different procedures, reagents, kits, instruments, and software are used to conduct laboratory tests on blood samples obtained during donation. All blood sample tests are performed and recorded in well-equipped laboratories using tried-and-true procedures. All blood samples, donations, and components are marked with the appropriate label to ensure proper identification throughout the testing process. Strong guidelines are in place to avoid errors that lead to dangerous blood transfusions.

Global Blood Screening Market Trend

Growth Drivers

Increased Awareness for Blood Donations

Donation and pre-transfusion research have become more common as a result of efforts by numerous organizations and governments. According to the WHO, approximately 108 million blood donations are collected annually worldwide. Half of these blood donations are received in poor countries with less than 20% of the population. Rising recognition and high demand for safe blood necessitate the development of suitable testing technologies, reagents, kits, and other items to build opportunities for developing countries. Furthermore, the rate of testing for hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and viruses has nearly doubled in many countries, generating an ever-increasing demand for blood testing kits for different diseases, which is creating opportunities in the global blood screening industry. To encourage volunteers, the WHO had also set a goal to provide safe access to blood worldwide. Similarly, the Australian Red Cross launched a project called "First Blood: Overcoming Donor Fear," which encourages people to donate blood by providing a toolkit to help first-time donors overcome their anxiety. These programs raise voluntary investments and are expected to shift the demand over the forecast period.

Growing Frequency of Newer Pathogens

In recent years, there has been an unexpected increase in the number of novel infections caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, zoonotic diseases (diseases transmitted by animals), and so on. Additionally, various pathogens also attack the living organisms through various vectors (virus in most cases). In addition, comprehensive R&D is being promoted continually to classify thecharacteristics of pathogensfor diagnosing their presence in the blood. A physician will usually recommend a blood test to patients in order to detect any serious diseases or complications in advance. To prioritize R&D in public health emergency contexts, recently, the WHO is constantly focusing on the high risk of various potential pathogens and diseases like COVID-19, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, Ebola virus disease, and Marburg virus disease, Lassa fever, Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Nipah and henipaviral diseases, Rift Valley fever, Zika, and so on.

Restraints

High Cost and Unreliable Results are Expected to Hinder the Market Growth

The shortage of trained professionals with less knowledge has been a major challenge to this market. Moreover, blood tests that involve direct contact with the body may be inconvenient for patients and pose a significant risk of infection transmissions, such as Hepatitis A, and B, or HIV. Also, some blood testing devices are very costly, and they necessitate the use of sensors every month. Additionally, since certain blood test kits are inaccurate and can generate an incorrect result, self-testing puts the patient's life at risk. These are some factors that are impeding the growth of the global blood screening market.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 epidemic has created havoc on the global economy. Due to high levels of infection and the detrimental effects on public health systems, many countries have had to tighten national closures, impacting supply chains in manufacturing, commerce, and other related services in particular. The world is currently searching for new ways for independent laboratories to extend their research. However, curfews and lockdown worldwide have almost halted the blood donations, decreased/canceled collection drives, diminished the demand for donated blood, and has adversely affected the growth of the blood screening market during the forecasted period globally. However, since the lockdown restrictions are being eased by the governments of different countries, the number of blood donors has increased.

Global Blood Screening Market: By Product and Services

The product and services category broadly consists of reagents and kits, NAT reagents and kits, ELISA reagents and kits, other reagents and kits, instruments, outright purchase, rental purchase, and software and services. Among these, the reagents and kits segment has dominated the market. The large share of this category is mainly due to the frequent utilization of reagents and kits, increased transfusion-related screenings, increased blood donations, and the increasing incidence of chronic or infectious diseases. In addition, reagents are cost-effective for customers and offer a high return on retail investment.

The high cost and reusable nature of the Instruments can hinder the growth of the blood test market. However, following consumer acceptance for the launch of instruments, the growing success of the instrument segment cannot be ignored. For instance, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved Roche's Cobas Zika donor screening test for the Zika virus. This can prevent the spread of the Zika virus in the U.S. through blood donations.

Global Blood Screening Market: By Technology

Based on the technology the global blood screening market is fragmented into nucleic acid testing, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, rapid test, western blot assay, next-generation screening.

The nucleic acid amplification test (NAT) is growing at the fastest rate due to its high sensitivity and specificity for viral nucleic acid. The test can detect nucleic acid earlier than other screening techniques and thus, shrinks the window period of HBV (hepatitis B), HCV (hepatitis C), and HIV (human immune deficiency virus) infections.

Global Blood Screening Market: By End-User

Based on end-user, the global blood screening market is broadly classified into two categories-hospitals and blood banks. Both blood banks, as well as hospitals, follow almost a similar channel to procure blood and then making it available to a patient in need. People may willingly donate blood, which is usually accompanied by the issuance of a donor card, which can be used in the future to obtain any form of blood required by the patient. Following COVID-19, all blood banks and hospitals are under intense pressure to supply blood for safe transfusions in COVID patients.

Global Blood Screening Market: Regional Insights

Geographically, the global blood screening market is categorized intoNorth America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, And Latin America. North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. Factors such as the evolving demand for donated blood, the increasing number of blood donations, the high prevalence of infectious diseases, and the high prevalence of novel pathogens, the presence of high-quality infrastructure for hospitals and clinical laboratories, and the presence of major market players in the region are some of the driving factors leading to the growth of the blood screening market in North America. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is growing at the fastest rate in the global blood screening market, owing to rising patient affordability, increased awareness about blood donation, and increased emphasis of major industry players on emerging countries in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The high growth potential of the global blood screening market has drawn several new entrants, creating a lucrative opportunity. The emergence of new entrants has also resulted in healthy competition among long-established service providers in the industry.

The market seems to be fragmented having the key players namely Grifols, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, BioMerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, DiaSorin, GFE, Trinity Biotech, Merck Millipore, GE Healthcare, Perkin Elmer, and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Recent Development



In April 2020 , Abbott Laboratories (U.S.) received EUA (emergency use authorization) from the FDA for its chemiluminescent microparticle immunoassay (CMIA). In April 2020 , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.) received EUA (emergency use authorization) for its modified ELISA--The Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab assay, which measures antibodies.

By Product and Services

? Reagents and Kit

-- NAT Reagents and Kit

Enzyme and Polymerases

Standards and Controls

Probes and Primes

Buffers, Nucleotides, and Solutions

Labeling and Detection Reagents

? Elisa Reagents and Kits

Immunosorbents

Controls

Conjugates

Substrates

Sample Diluents and Wash Solutions

? Other Reagents and Kits

? Instruments

? Outright Purchase

? Rental purchase

? Software and services

By Technology

? Nucleic Acid Testing

Transcription Mediated-Amplification

Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction

? Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

Fluorescent Immunoassay

Colorimetric Immunoassays

? Rapid Tests

? Western Blot Assay

? Next-Generation Sequencing

By End-User

? Blood Banks

? Hospitals

By Region

? North America

The U.S.

Canada

? Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

? Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

? Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

? The Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

Rest of MEA

