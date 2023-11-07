Greenhouse Film Market Growth Analysis: 2023, Ongoing Industry Trends, Business Development And Challenges

Global Greenhouse Film Market presents a variety of new trends that have a significant impact on market growth dynamics as well as the most recent industry knowledge. According to the most recent projection, global growth will reach its lowest point this year at 2.8% before edging up to 3.0% in 2024. Although more slowly than expected, the rate of global inflation will drop from 8.7% in 2022 to 7.0% this year and 4.9% by 2024. Notably, growth rates for emerging markets and developing economies have increased significantly in many cases, from 2.8 percent in 2022 to 4.5% this year.

Global Greenhouse Film Market Size - Industry Trends & Forecast Report 2026

The Global Greenhouse Film Market has reached USD in 2019 and is further projected to reach USD by 2026, growing at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. Greenhouse film is intended to trap the sun's rays and make a warm moist atmosphere for the effective development of crops. The growing demand for greenhouse films for improving agricultural yield and rising demand for greenhouse protected farming has been motivating the market growth.

Global Greenhouse Film Market Overview:

The greenhouse film market is rising exponentially throughout the expected time frame owing to the application of greenhouse film in the end use sectors such as manufacturing, construction, mining, oil, and gas. The growing requirement for nursery refined crops, progressing property area following greenhouse conserved agriculture, and the growing focus on improving farming yield is pushing the necessity for the greenhouse film market, during the prediction period of 2020 to 2027. During the time of market development, the greenhouse film business is visible to face some of the restraints such as more limited toleration for unfavorable climatic circumstances, the little life measure of greenhouse sheet in link to polycarbonate films and glasshouse and others. To overcome such tests, technological adjustments, and forthcoming greenhouses on a small level will work as a chance for market growth.

Global Greenhouse Film Market Forecast and Trends

Growth Drivers

Technological Advancement

Technological progression in greenhouse films is also likely to be a major driver for the global market. UV-protective and pressure-stabilized greenhouse films, which offer enhanced protection for the plants being developed in the greenhouse, are probable to be very popular in the coming years, leading to the stable development of the greenhouse films market.

Increasing investment in agricultural schemes

Growing government outlay on agricultural systems to maximize food manufacture through advanced means is probable to result in huge demand for the greenhouse films market. Greenhouses offer improved crop quality than conventional agriculture through an increased level of control over their development, as well as diminishing pest action and allowing for off-season farming due to the use of artificial lights. Greenhouse agriculture is also very efficient in terms of water preservation and provides a significant benefit in this regard over conventional agriculture. This is probable to be the main driver for the global greenhouse films market over the estimated period.

Impact of COVID-19 in the industry

The Chinese economy is probable to smash further by reduced worldwide demand for its products owing to the result of the eruption on economies about the world. As the pandemic intensifies, the development rate will fall abruptly against the backdrop of unstable markets and rising credit stress. Early data from China proposes that its economy has been hit far firmer than projected, although a tentative steadying has begun. In Europe and the US, growing restrictions on travel & transportation and lengthy lockdown will lead to a demand collapse that is expected to recover a little in the second quarter before significant recovery begins later in the year. Limits on movement in Europe and the US are putting a severe dent in economic activity. India and Southeast Asian countries are also facing major disturbance in their economies.

Global Greenhouse Film Market: By Resin Type

LDPE resin-based greenhouse films are used widely crosswise in all regions. The vital features of LDPE that make it appropriate for use in greenhouse films are low cost, high width, optical properties, and high confrontation to sunlight and the outside environment. The LDPE type offers gains, such as high clearness and ease of use, making it suitable for agricultural uses. Its low cost drives its request in emerging markets. However, despite the low-cost advantage of LDPE, it can get easily damaged in extreme climatic conditions, decreasing the period of greenhouse films.

Global Greenhouse Film Market: By Thickness

150 to 200 microns is projected to be the firmest-rising section during the prediction period. 150 to 200 microns thick greenhouse films are chosen in the European countries. They have welfares, such as UV steadiness for confrontation to solar aging, excellent light transmission, outstanding mechanical properties for harsh weather circumstances, and additives to confirm good light transfusion.

Global Greenhouse Film Market: By Application

Based on application, the global greenhouse film market is divided into flowers and ornamental, vegetables, and fruits. Among these, flowers and ornamental section dominate the worldwide market for greenhouse films in 2016. The flowers and ornamental plants are mainly refined in the greenhouse; thus, their acceptance is developed which is fuelling the development of the section.

Global Greenhouse Film Market: Regional insights

Based on the region, the worldwide greenhouse film market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific conquered the market for greenhouse film in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance over the prediction period. The region is predicted to increase with healthy CAGR over the forecast period due to the accessibility of land to employ greenhouse to grow out-of-season crops to fulfill the need for a request from the people.

Recent Development

-- On 1st April 2020, VSC donated white plastic film (PE) 6M x 100M thickness 300 micron to Mongkutwattana Hospital to build negative pressure chamber for Covid-19 patients. Since the number of infected people increases rapidly, this new application helps providing more patient rooms while it is also more safe for medical staffs.

-- On 28 March 2020, VSC provided PE clear film more than 1,000 square meters to Siriraj Hospital for protecting medical equipment and ambulance from Covid-19 pandemic.

Competitive landscape

Key players in the Greenhouse Film Market include- Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd. (Israel), Lumite Inc. (U.S.), RPC Group plc (U.K.), Agriplast (Italy), Agriplast Tech India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Essen Multipack (India), Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-Tech Corporation (China), Central Worldwide Co. Ltd. (Thailand), Vis and Son Company Limited (Thailand), Thai Charoen Thong Karntor Co. Ltd. (Thailand), and Tuflex India and other prominent players.

