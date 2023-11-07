Maritime Surveillance Market Exploring Future Growth, New Developments, Company Performance And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Maritime Surveillance Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Global Maritime Surveillance Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032. The maritime surveillance includes high-end integrated systems or software for coastal safety & security and surveillance, and other applications. It is a part that consists of numerous radars, sensors, cameras, AIS receiver/transponders, central command rooms, and other devices. This integrative system enhances marine situational awareness and offshore surveillance, as well as overall security and risk. The main application of maritime surveillance as a monitoring system for offshore. The key factors driving the market growth is rising maritime safety awareness and growing trade and freight transport activities by sea, that support the market growth during forecast period.

The maritime surveillance system integrates radar, AIS, and satellite communication solutions throughout the extended network using dynamic structure and core technologies. Companies are investing in and put into place policies related to maritime safety as a result of the expectation for security and protection across the marine industry. for instance, a new Industry Specifications Group on a European Common Information Sharing Environment Service and Data (ISG CDM) Model was established by ETSI. Data exchange between various marine legacy systems is allowed under this ETSI group to enhance maritime tactical awareness at sea.

The rising trade and freight transport activities by sea will create the lucrative demand for the maritime surveillance and support the market growth. As per the International Maritime Organization, over 90% of world trade is conducted through the maritime network. This is causing several Asian maritime nations to invest more quickly in big port construction and expansion projects. In the forthcoming years, this will increase demand for scanning, screening, and surveillance systems. Additionally, rising government investment and military spending in maritime surveillance is anticipated to create the lucrative opportunity for the market during forecast period. However, the high integration and maintenance cost stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Maritime Surveillance Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the increasing deployment of advanced maritime surveillance systems to provide enhanced protection for maritime operations. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising maritime activities in developing region such as India, China, and Japan would create lucrative growth prospects for the Maritime Surveillance market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Yaltes (Turkey)

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (The U.S.)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Bharat Electronics Limited (Bengaluru)

Dassault Aviation SA (France)

Naval Group (France)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Norway)

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Application:

Naval

Coast Guard

Others

By Component:

Radar

Sensors

AIS Receiver/Transponder

Others

By Type:

Surveillance & Tracking

Detectors

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

