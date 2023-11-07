Uk Medical Compression Garments Market Beyond The Horizon: Navigational Insights Into Future Market Trends

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica recently unveiled a new research report on the global Uk Medical Compression Garments Market. The report acts as an entry point to the extensive realm of the Uk Medical Compression Garments Market. As businesses continue to develop and adjust to evolving customer needs and technological progress, it becomes crucial for industry participants to grasp the dynamics of the market.

Compression with a medical garment accelerates the healing process, improves overall blood circulation, and reduces swelling by preventing dangerous fluid buildup. The UK Medical Compression Garments Market is estimated to witness a rise in its revenue from US$ 150.3 Mn in 2021 to US$ 238.7 Mn by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

In terms of volume, the market is recording a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. Compression garments are used to provide support to people who stand for longer periods or people with poor circulation. In sports, some athletes wear these garments during exercise to prevent rashes and chafing. These garments also help to ease muscle stiffness and quicken recovery time in postexercise. In medicine, compression garments are used for several years to treat venous insufficiency, edema and prevent deep vein thrombosis post operation in patients.

Medi GmbH and Co. Kg, LIPOELASTIC, Essity AB, Eurosurgical and Medasun Medical among others.

Geographical Presence: An Overview of the Dominated Region

The segment devoted to the markets regional analysis offers a thorough examination of the markets performance in several geographic locations. This research acknowledges that regional differences can have a substantial impact on market dynamics and that markets are not homogeneous. In order to give stakeholders useful insights, the research explores the nuances of each region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

ByProduct segment of the UK Medical Compression Garments Market is sub-segmented into:



Upper Compression Garments

Lower Compression Garments

Anti-embolism Stockings Others

By Class segment of the UK Medical Compression Garments Market is sub-segmented into:



Class 1 (14-17 mmHg)

Class 2 (18-24 mmHg) Class 3 (25-35 mmHg)

ByApplication segment of the UK Medical Compression Garments Market is sub-segmented into:



Varicose Vein

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Wound Care

Burns

Oncology Other

By End User segment of the UK Medical Compression Garments Market is sub-segmented into:



Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Other

