Japan Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Navigating Tomorrows Markets: Key Insights For Growth

The Japan Bioanalytical Testing Services Market is projected to make a forward leap in its revenue from US$ 63.5 Mn in 2021 to US$ 166.9 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The market is majorly driven by factors such as increasing preference for outsourcing analytical testing and rising adoption of the quality by design approach. Japan is one of the countries with a highly developed pharmaceutical industry. Along with the research and development of various drugs, the contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) market is emerging in Japan. This is propelling the demand for outsourcing analytical testing, which in turn is expected to propel market growth.

Syneos Health Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America, Charles River Laboratories Inc, ICON Plc, among others.

Cell-based Assays



Bacterial cell-based assays

Viral cell-based assays

Virology Testing



In Vitro Virology Testing

In Vivo Virology Testing

Species-specific Viral PCR Assays

Method Development Optimization and Validation

Serology, Immunogenicity, and Neutralizing Antibodies

Biomarker Assays

LBA/LC-MS/MS

Pharmacokinetic Testing Others

ByMolecule Type segment of Japan Bioanalytical Testing Services Market is sub-segmented into:



Small Molecule Bioanalysis

Large Molecule Bioanalysis Others

By Application segment of Japan Bioanalytical Testing Services Market is sub-segmented into:



Oncology

Neurology

Infectious Diseases

Gastroenterology

Cardiology Others

By End User segment of Japan Bioanalytical Testing Services Market is sub-segmented into:



Pharma & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations Others

