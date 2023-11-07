Boat And Ship MRO Market Evaluation Of Industry Trends, Growth Drivers And Forecast To 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Boat and Ship MRO Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Global Boat and Ship MRO Market is valued at approximately USD 121.67 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Boat and Ship MRO includes maintenance, repair and overhaul which ensures that they are in optimum working condition during operations. The market for Boat and Ship maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) is growing due to rise in maritime growing fleet of boats and ships, rising sales of new boats and ships, and an increase in the average age of a vessel. Commercial ships are now used more frequently and are put to greater use because of the growth in international trade and business. This aspect is driving the growth of the MRO industry by driving up the need for scheduled maintenance and breakdown maintenance.

According to UNCTAD, the growth of the world's maritime trade will decelerate, reaching 1.4% in 2022. It is anticipated to expand at a 2.1% yearly rate from 2023 to 2027. The Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO) also state that at the beginning of 2021, the world's merchant fleet had a capacity of 74,505 ships spread over 11 major sectors covered by the BIMCO ICS Seafarer Workforce Report 2021. By the end of 2025, the overall fleet is anticipated to reach 79,282 under the baseline scenario. To further reduce costs through economies of scale, the average fleet age and vessel size have increased over time. Since these long-range ships require ongoing repair, the boat and ship MRO market is anticipated to expand over the course of the forecast period. A lucrative expansion of the market is also being brought about by the demand for environmentally friendly ships and transportation services as well as the introduction of robotics in shipbuilding. However, the high cost of Boat and Ship MRO stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Boat and Ship MRO Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising marine trade, rising import and export activities overseas, rising government spending, and procuring the latest technology marine vessels. Whereas North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising overseas trade activities.

Major market players included in this report are:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

L&T Shipbuilding Limited

Zamakona Yards

Abu Dhabi Shipbuilding Company

Bender CCP

HPI LLC

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited

Bath Iron Works (General Dynamics Corporation)

Rhoads Industries Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Vessel Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Vessel Type:

Boat

Yacht

Vessels

other Vessel Types

By Vessel Application:

Private

Commercial

Defense

By MRO Type:

Engine MRO

Component MRO

Dry Dock MRO

Modifications

Other MRO Types

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

