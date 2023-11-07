Carbon Fiber Tapes Market Size 2023 Business Outlook, Growth Strategy And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Carbon Fiber Tapes Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Carbon Fiber Tapes Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Carbon Fiber Tapes Market is valued at approximately USD 2.31 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Request to Download Free Sample Copy of 'Carbon Fiber Tapes Market' Report: https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2428

Carbon fiber tape is a type of strengthening tape made of thousands of parallel carbon fibers that are slightly bonded together. The use of fiber tape is ideal for lap joining, sleeve winding, selective strengthening of carbon fiber fabrications, and fixing fissures in graphite surfaces. It6 widely utilized material in the production of composite parts for automotive and aerospace components is carbon fiber tape as it offers properties such as light weight, high strength, and high rigidity. The rising focus on clean energy technologies, increasing application in aerospace, coupled with the growing awareness regarding the properties of carbon fiber tapes are the key factors that are stipulating the market demand across the globe.

In addition, the surge in the adoption of carbon fiber tapes in primary and secondary aircraft structures is further acting as a catalyzing factor for the market growth in the worldwide market. For instance, in the latest generations of aircraft, like the Airbus A380, Boeing 777x, and Boeing 737 MAX, carbon fiber tapes are highly utilized. The wing spars, wing skin, and six-section panels for the wing box of the recently introduced aircraft MS- 21 by Russian company Irkut, were made from carbon fiber tapes. Carbon fiber tapes account for 58% to 60% of the aircraft wing's carbon fiber material. The novel design of aircraft in the future is anticipated to benefit market growth at a substantial rate. Moreover, the rising penetration of carbon fiber tapes in new applications, as well as the growing focus on the advancement of the recycling process are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the high processing and manufacturing cost of carbon fiber and the transition of thermosetting resin to thermoplastic resin in prepreg carbon fiber tape is challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Carbon Fiber Tapes Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing number of leading manufacturers of aircraft, along with the thriving expanding aerospace & defense industry. Whereas, Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising focus on replacing conventional metal components through utilizing advanced materials with lower weight and high strength, as well as growing R&D investment in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Evonik Industries

SABIC

Solvay

Hexcel Corporation

Royal Tencate

SGL Group

Teijin Limited

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Victrex

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Form:

Dry Tapes

Prepreg Tapes

By End-use:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Sports & Leisure

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Reasons to Consider Purchasing the Carbon Fiber Tapes Market Report:

Comprehensive Market Insights : Delve into the depths of the Carbon Fiber Tapes Market Report to gain an all-encompassing and meticulous analysis of the market landscape. Uncover details such as market size, share, trends, and growth catalysts, which provide invaluable perspectives on both the present market scenario and its promising future prospects.

Reliable Projections : Rely on the report's dependable forecasts and projections, which are underpinned by rigorous research methodologies, insights into industry expenditures, and assessments of market expansion rates. These foresights empower businesses to make well-informed decisions and chart out effective strategies for the times ahead.

In-depth Competition Analysis : Equip yourself with an extensive evaluation of key market players, their array of products, and the strategies they employ. This comprehensive understanding arms businesses with the knowledge needed to not only comprehend their rivals but also to craft strategies that position them ahead in the dynamic market arena.

Clear Market Scope and Segmentation : Gain clarity on the broad expanse of the market through the report's clear delineation of market scope. With detailed insights into diverse market segments and their growth potential, businesses can discern and capitalize on opportunities that align with their objectives.

Insightful Regional Examination : Assess the market's performance across different regions, enabling enterprises to pinpoint lucrative markets and tailor their approaches accordingly. With region-specific insights, businesses can adapt strategies that resonate with the unique dynamics of each area.

Evaluation of Industry Technology : Grasp the pulse of technological progress within the Carbon Fiber Tapes market. The report dissects cutting-edge advancements and trends, providing businesses with a window into emerging technologies that have the potential to reshape the industry.

Dynamics of Supply and Demand : Acquire a profound comprehension of supply-demand dynamics. This understanding empowers businesses to optimize production, distribution, and inventory management processes, resulting in enhanced operational efficiency.

Informed Investment Decision Making : Leverage the report's critical information and data-driven insights to facilitate informed investment choices within the Carbon Fiber Tapes market. Equipped with this knowledge, businesses can confidently allocate resources to avenues with the greatest potential for returns.

Unveiling Long-Term Growth Avenues : Through the scrutiny of trends and growth stimulants, the report illuminates the enduring opportunities the Carbon Fiber Tapes market holds. By identifying these sustainable growth prospects, businesses are poised to set a course for lasting success.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today's competitive environment. Report Ocean is a 'one-stop solution' for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

COMTEX_443083000/2796/2023-11-07T05:26:22