Artificial Humus Market Share, In-Depth Insights And New Research Report 2023 To 2032

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Artificial Humus Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Artificial Humus Market is valued at approximately USD 169.6 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Artificial Humus can be defined as dark, organic material that develops in the soil as plant and animal debris decompose. Humus contains a variety of nutrients that are essential for healthy soil. The majority of plants require nitrogen, which is found in humus. Along with the bacteria, fungi, and algae that aid in the soil's ability to fix nitrogen, humin, fulvic acid, and humic acid make up the three main components of artificial humus concentration. Making artificial humus from biowaste, such as green cuttings, leaf litter, or tree bark, is necessary to hasten the natural processes. As a result, a product combination resembling naturally occurring humic compounds is produced, and soils can subsequently use it. The growing demand for organic fertilizers and increasing incidences of soil degradation are key factors driving the market growth.

The increasing need for organic fertilizers due to growing incidences of soil quality degradation is contributing towards the growth of the Global Artificial Humus Market. For instance - according to Statista - in 2020, the global market for organic fertilizers was valued at USD 8.3 billion and as per projections this number would reach USD 15.8 billion by 2026. Also, growing need for bio stimulants and rising adoption of sustainable agricultural practices would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the lack of awareness towards Artificial Humus among farmers stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Artificial Humus Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players as well as increasing horticulture practices in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand for organic fertilizers as well as increasing number of initiatives from government authorities to promote adoption of sustainable agriculture practices in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Humusolver

The Fertrell Company

Ohio Earth Food

Novihum Technologies GmbH

Humintech

Nature's Force Organics

Faust Bio-Agricultural Services, Inc.

Nutri-Tech Solutions Pty Ltd.

Organic Approach, LLC.

Agbest Technology Co., Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Form

Powder

Liquid

Granules

By Application

Agriculture

Horticulture

Ornamental and Flowers

Seed Treatment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

