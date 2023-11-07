Ship Rudders Market Latest Trends, Technological Advancement, Driving Factors And Forecast Until 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Ship Rudders Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Global Ship Rudders Market is valued at approximately USD 167.72 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.30% over the forecast period 2022-2029. A ship rudder is a device used for maneuvering and steering a vessel in a particular direction. It is placed at the stern back of the propeller to generate a horizontal force and steering moment around the ship's center of gravity. The Ship Rudders market is expanding because of factors such as increasing demand for maritime transport and increasing demand for marine vessels in the defense sector.

Additionally, leading ship manufacturers have been carrying out extensive research and development on the flap rudder, in order to enhance operating performance. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to Statista, China, South Korea, and Japan were the leading shipbuilding nations in 2021. China completed ships with a combined gross tonnage of around 40.6 million. Furthermore, the port of Shanghai was the largest container port in 2021, handling containers with a capacity of 47 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). In 2021, nine out of the ten busiest container ports were in Asia. Another important component that drives the market is increasing demand for marine vessels in the defense sector. As of December 2022, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) was the leading container ship operator in terms of owned and chartered ships. MSC had 413 own container vessels and 301 chartered ships in its fleet. Moreover, The United States led the ranking of countries with the highest military spending in 2021, with USD 801 billion dedicated to the military. That constituted 38% of the total military spending worldwide. In addition, in 2021, it is estimated that around USD 2,187 per capita were spent on military causes by the United States. Also, expansion towards inland waterways route and rising international trade would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period However, the high cost of Ship Rudders stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Ship Rudders Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing trade and cost-effectiveness of the marine routes are the key parameters influencing the growth of marine vessels in the region. According to Statista, in 2021, China owned the highest amount of national flag vessels in the Asia-Pacific region approx. to 4.89 thousand in value. Comparatively, Taiwan had 147 national flag vessels. Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the increasing number of large vessels and the adoption of newer technologies in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Damen Marine Components

Becker Marine Systems GmbH

Teignbridge Propellers International Ltd.

Nufoss Services Pte Ltd.

Mecklenburger Metallguss GmbH

Torqeedo GmbH

Hamworthy KSE

Breezemarine Group

Hazelhurst Management T/A Alpha

Nakashima Propeller Co., Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product type

Balanced

Unbalanced

Semi- Balanced

Flaps

Pleuger

By Ship Type

Cargo

Passenger

Container

Tankers

Fishing Vessel

High Speed Craft

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

