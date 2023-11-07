Lateral Flow Assays Market Evolution Unveiled: Navigational Insights For Growth

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica recently unveiled a new research report on the global Lateral Flow Assays Market. The report acts as an entry point to the extensive realm of the Lateral Flow Assays Market. As businesses continue to develop and adjust to evolving customer needs and technological progress, it becomes crucial for industry participants to grasp the dynamics of the market.
Lateral flow assays (LFAs) are the technology behind low-cost, simple, rapid, and portable detection devices popular in biomedicine, agriculture, food, and environmental sciences. Global Lateral Flow Assay Market, analyzed by Astute Analytica, was valued at US$ 9,535.1 Mn in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 14,819.4 Mn by 2031.
The global lateral flow assay market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for rapid diagnostic testing for COVID-19 and the high prevalence of infectious diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the need for rapid diagnostic tests, and lateral flow tests, also known as rapid antigen tests, have emerged as an effective, quick, reliable, and affordable solution. Rapid antigen testing is particularly beneficial for detecting asymptomatic individuals and preventing the spread of COVID-19 by detecting proteins from the virus.
Abbott Laboratories bioMerieux S.A Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Danaher Corporation F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Hologic Inc. Merck KGaA PerkinElmer Inc. Qiagen N.V. Quidel Corporation Siemens Healthineers Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Other Prominent Players
The segment devoted to the markets regional analysis offers a thorough examination of the markets performance in several geographic locations. This research acknowledges that regional differences can have a substantial impact on market dynamics and that markets are not homogeneous. In order to give stakeholders useful insights, the research explores the nuances of each region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Segmentation Outline
By Product & Services:
Readers
Bench-top Readers Hand-held Readers LFA Kits
Test Strips Dipsticks Cassettes Lancets
By Indications:
Infectious Diseases
Mosquito-borne Diseases Streptococcus Infections Sexually Transmitted Diseases Hepatitis Tuberculosis Asthma Pneumonia Sepsis Gastrointestinal Infections Others Pregnancy Test Drug of Abuse Testing
By Technique:
Sandwich Assays Competitive Assays Multiplex Detection Assays
By End User:
Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostics Laboratories Home Care Settings Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies Other
By Distribution Channel:
Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets e-Commerce
By Region:
North America Europe
Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific
China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA South America
Argentina Brazil Rest of South America
