Cancer Pain Diagnostics Market Navigating Market Challenges: Insights For Future Success

The Global Cancer Pain Diagnostics Market, analyzed by Astute Analytica, is projected to witness a major rise in its revenue from US$ 6,716.2 Mn in 2021 to US$ 9,951.2 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a growth at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

In 2017, the World Health Assembly passed the Resolution Cancer prevention and control in the context of an integrated approach (WHA70.12) that urges governments and WHO to accelerate action to achieve the targets specified in the Global Action Plan for the prevention and control of NCDs 2013-2020 and the 2030 UN Agenda for Sustainable Development to reduce premature mortality from cancer. However, the accessibility to facilities and high cost of treatment may hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Biodelivery Sciences International Inc., CK life Science (WEX Pharma), Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Hisamitsu Pharma Co. Inc., MundiPharma International Ltd., Orexo AB, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharma Industries Ltd. and Roche Holding AG among others.

The segment devoted to the markets regional analysis offers a thorough examination of the markets performance in several geographic locations.

By Drug Type segment of the Global Cancer Pain Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:



Opioids/Narcotics



Morphine



Fentanyl

Others

Non-Opioids



Acetaminophen

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Nerve Blocks

By Disease Indication segment of the Global Cancer Pain Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:



Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Blood Cancer Others

By Region segment of the Global Cancer Pain Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:



North America



The U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



The U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Russia



Spain



Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand



ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Argentina



Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa Rest of MEA

