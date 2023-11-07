Threat Modeling Tool Market Research Insights With Opportunities, Segmentation And Forecast 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Threat Modeling Tool Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Global Threat Modeling Tool Market is valued at approximately USD 0.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Threat Modeling Tool is software that enables professionals to identify and analyze security threats in a system or application. Threat modeling tool provides a structured approach to security teams to address and prioritize the most critical and harmful threats to the systems. These tools have a built-in template for commonly occurring threat modeling risks and they can also integrate with other security tools. This streamlines their processes and makes them more efficient for their users. Additionally, increasing incidences of cyber-attacks and rising adoption of cloud and IoT technologies are driving the market for threat modeling tools.

The rising incidences of cyber-attacks are also surging the need of threat modeling are growing at a speed that raises the need for the protection and safety of devices. In 2021 total cyber-attacks of several industries were projected, manufacturing companies experienced 23% of attacks, finance and insurance 22% and professionals and businesses 13% of total cyber-attacks. The increasing adoption of cloud and IoT technologies is driving the market for threat modeling instance, the rising deployment of these technologies further raises the need for security and threat management for the devices. The cloud applications market is growing at a CAGR of 4.8% and is anticipated to reach USD 168.6 billion by 2025. The number of IoT devices is to increase in 2030 by around 29 billion, growing three times that of 2020. Moreover, the continuous advancements in formulations and growing investments in Research & Development are major factors creating the market opportunities for Threat Modeling Tool Market..However, the complex working of Threat Modeling Tool stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Threat Modeling Tool Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market for threat modeling tools. As major data breaches and risks are accounted from this region which further drives the demand for threat modeling tools. Government intervention due to increasing data security needs is also surging the market demand. Mandatory data security measures and initiatives by the government are major drivers in this region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region due to increasing digitization in this region. Rapid digitization leads to several cyber-attacks further boosting the demand for threat modeling tools.

Major market players included in this report are:

Kroll Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Varonis Systems

Sparx Systems India Services Private Limited

Mandiant Corporation

Coalfire Systems, Inc.

Avocado Systems, Inc.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Component, Platform, Organization Size, Vertical, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst's working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporatespotential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Component offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Platform:

Web-based

Desktop-based

Cloud-based

By Organization Size:

Large enterprises

Small & medium-sized enterprises

By Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Utilities

IT & ITeS

Other verticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

