Network Analytics Market Revenue Surge And Overall Industry Growth Forecasted Until 2032

Global Network Analytics Market is valued at approximately USD 2.10 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.50% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Network analytics is the set of big data principles and tools to the data used to direct and secure data networks. Network analytics is most useful for organizations with complicated networks, congested networks, or high-security requirements. Therefore, large enterprises are more likely to use network analytics extensively than small businesses. Network Analytics can be used by IT departments to improve security, optimize performance, troubleshoot subtle issues, predict traffic trends, identify potential problems, and perform comprehensive forensic investigations and audits. Adoption Of New Technologies such as 5G and IoT and Increase in Global IP traffic are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

According to IDC's 2021 Global Survey of IT Leaders, the biggest challenges in building a resilient digital infrastructure are performance and security issues across many critical workloads and the use of cloud services and the cost and complexity of management, the difficulty of updating IT. According to the Report, the network analytics market is to grow to US$2.5 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$14.4 Bn by 2032. Some various factors are driving network growth, such as increasing network complexity due to the introduction of new technologies such as 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud, and increasing data volume due to changing traffic patterns along with increasing global IP traffic and increasing adoption of Software-Defined Network (SDN) integration with legacy systems will also one factor for driving growth of the market. Although the rising demand for real-time network analytics and the growing number of connected devices creating a need for network analytics solutions are likely to bring many opportunities in the network analytics market in the future. However, the Lack of budgets of SMEs and high capital expenditures (COPEX) and operating expenses (OPEX) for network intelligence solutions are restraining the growth of the network analytics market worldwide.

The key regions considered for the Global Network Analytics Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the network analytics market share in the forecast period from 2022-2029. Owing to the large-scale implementation of network analytics tools by enterprises and organizations in the country and with the growth of Artificial Intelligence (AL), Machine Learning (ML), and the Internet of things (IOT), the US will continue to dominate the market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, an increase in technology, and rapid expansion in nations, such as China, India, Japan, Hongkong are key contributors to region's network analytics market.

