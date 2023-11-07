Welding Electrodes Market Key Players, Growth Factors And Applications Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Welding Electrodes Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Global Welding Electrodes Market is valued at approximately USD $$ Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032. With the advent of new materials and an increased need for welding automation, weld data monitoring, and other services, the welding industry is continually evolving to seek out new technologies and methods. Additionally, the fabrication and manufacturing industries are emphasizing greater customer service and adapting new welding technologies and processes to produce more adaptable welding solutions suitable for both large and small businesses. In such circumstances, the deployment of welding procedures such as short-circuit MIG that is streamlined with welding equipment creates potential space for the particular industry. The Welding Electrodes Market is expanding because of factors such as high-demand welding operations and rising transportation initiatives.

According to OICA (Organization Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles), in 2021, global passenger automobile manufacturing reached 67.14 billion. Although vehicle production fell by about 5% in 2019 compared to 2018, the welding materials market in this industry still has a significant amount of space to develop. During the forecast period, the market is expected to be influenced by rising demand for welded steel in the construction of residential and commercial buildings. According to Worldwide Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics, global construction output is predicted to increase by 85% by 2030, reaching USD 15.5 trillion, with three nations - India, China, and the United States - leading the way and accounting for more than half of global growth. This increase in construction output will benefit the welding materials industry. Also, the customized and creative shapes/designs as well as the increasing deployment in a variety of industries provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, the shortage of skilled welders on the factory floor hampers market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Welding Electrodes Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to increased construction activity as a result of rising demand from the residential and commercial sectors. Furthermore, the presence of both organized and unorganized Chinese players working in this region contributes to the region's growing demand for welding electrodes. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the presence of large manufacturers operating in these countries. Furthermore, numerous technologies such as lasers, plasma arcs, and resistance spot welding (RSW) are being used across several industries in both areas, including automotive, manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, and others.

Major market players included in this report are:

Lincoln Electric (Ohio, United States)

Kobe Steel, Ltd (Hyogo, Japan)

Esab (Maryland, United States)

Zulfi Welding Electrodes Factory Co. LtdKiswel Ltd. (Seoul, Korea)

Cs Holdings Co., Ltd. (Gyeongsangbuk-Do, Korea)

Rme Middle East FZCO (Dubai, UAE)

Voestalpine BOHLER Edelstahl GmbH (Linz, Upperaustria)

Capilla (Leopoldshohe, Germany)

Tianjin Golden Bridge Welding Materials Group International Trading Co., Ltd. (Tianjin, P. R. China)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Stick Electrodes

Coiled Wires

By Industry:

Automotive

Building & Construction,

Oil & Gas

Others (Fabrication)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

