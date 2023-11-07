Airport Robots Market Overview By Top Players, Segments, Demand And Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Airport Robots Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Airport Robots Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Airport Robots Market is valued at approximately USD 1725.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.89 % over the forecast period 2022-2029. In facilities with significant passenger traffic, like airports, airport robots provide more convenience. They can assist with quick check-ins, directing travelers to the appropriate terminals, resolving luggage-related difficulties, sanitizing, cleanliness, security checks, and other tasks. Robots driven by AI streamline the baggage handling process from check-in at the source airport through check-out at the air terminal.

The overall number of passengers carried on scheduled flights reached 4.38 billion in 2019, up 3.65% from the previous year, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) yearly data for the whole globe. Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the most passenger volume. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced in October 2018 that by 2037, there might be 8.2 billion passengers worldwide. Even though lately, in May 2021, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) mentioned that the global passenger numbers is predicted to recoup almost to 88% of pre-COVID-19 levels during 2022, and is projected to surpass this level during 2023, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a severe decline in air traffic figures. This indicates a significant need for air travel globally. Robots can transport passenger luggage, eliminating the need for humans to manually carry their luggage on trolleys.

Due to incorporated sensors, the robot may move alongside the passenger, reducing their burden. Robots may then scan the bags' radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags and transmit the data to robots at the destination airport, simplifying the processing of luggage. As travelers value comfort when flying, these advantages are anticipated to increase the number of travelers choosing airline travel over other modes, which will raise the need for airport robots throughout the anticipated period. Aircraft must move from the taxiway to the airport and vice versa in accordance with their predetermined course. Despite the short distances between the two locations, it increases the cost of operating an Aeroplan since more fuel must be used. Airlines may significantly cut their fuel usage by utilizing taxi boats. However, the high cost of Airport Robots stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Airport Robots Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue and it is also the fastest-growing region. By the middle of 2020, China is expected to overtake the United States as the world's largest aviation market, according to the IATA (International Air Transport Association).

Major market players included in this report are:

LG Electronics Inc.

Stanley Robotics

Cyberdyne Inc.

SoftBank Corp.

ABB Ltd

UVD Robots

YUJIN Robot Co., Ltd.

Avidbots Corp.

ECA Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By End-Users:

Airport Security

Boarding Pass Scanning

Airport Baggage System

Passenger Guidance

Others

By Application:

Landside

Terminal

By Type:

Humanoid

Non-Humanoid

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

