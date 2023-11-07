Body Armor Plates Market Analysis, Key Segments, Share, Size, Growth Status, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Body Armor Plates Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

l obal Body Armor Plates Market is valued approximately at USD 1.89 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030. In protective suits, the body armor plates act as shields and add an additional layer of protection. They are frequently built up of a combination of ceramics and materials that can withstand being shot at. These are widely used in bulletproof vests to help guard against rifle and handgun rounds. The demand for armor plates has substantially increased as a result of the rise in territorial disputes between countries throughout the world. Furthermore, the growing demand for protective shields among civilians has propelled the market expansion across the globe.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw7719

The growing demand for body armor plates as part of the larger defense sector is driven by the rise in military spending across the globe. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, world military expenditure rose by 3.7 percent in 2022, and is projected to reach a record high of USD2240 billion. Global spending grew by 19 percent over the decade 2013-22 and has risen every year since 2015. Over the forecast period, the market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by technical advancements in the manufacturing processes of body armor plates and an increasing availability of lightweight body armor globally. However, the adoption of body armor plates may be constrained by their expensive price, especially by low-budget law enforcement organizations or private consumers which in turn stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Body Armor Plates Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022. The armed forces receive full body armor from the government through programs like the Soldier Protection System-Torso (SPS-T) and Extremity Protection Programme (EPP). For instance, the SPS-T attempts to provide improved torso protection while the EPP concentrates on boosting protection for soldiers arms and legs. By encouraging innovation and investment in protective gear, these programs have the potential to have a significant market impact and are projected to spur market expansion in the local area. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the projection period as the market for protection equipment plates in this region is driven by the extensive modernization efforts of conventional systems and the rise in armed conflict and border conflicts in nations with economies such as China, India, and South Korea. These nations are making significant investments in their arsenal of weapons, which includes creating and obtaining cutting-edge armor plates. Additionally, the requirement for providing personal protection to ground soldiers in the Asia Pacific area, together with consistent government spending in the acquisition of competitive armaments and personal protection gear, is anticipated to fuel regional market expansion.

Major market players included in this report are:

AEGIS Engineering Systems

Armored Republic, LLC

BAE Systems

Ceradyne Inc. (Subsidiary of 3M)

Hellweg International

Ballistic Body Armour Pty.

Craig International Ballistics Pty. Ltd.

Pacific Safety Products

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Safariland, LLC

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2023, a major international supplier of ballistic and armored protection, NT Armor, joined the American market by being an exhibitor at the Las Vegas SHOT Show in 2023. The international armor and police enforcement industry trade event is called SHOT. With this entry, The NT Armor expects to expand its customer base and partner network in the American market.

In January 2023, TenCate, a well-known business situated in Virginia, recently unveiled its most recent and cutting-edge body armor plate. The recently released body armour plate uses the companys own Trauma Reduction Technology to lessen heat stress. Thinner plates are now more effective with rifle bullets thanks to this technology.

In January 2023, headquartered in California, FoxFury Lighting Solutions launched the Taker B52 shield light for armoured plates. The lights are retrofittable and can be installed easily on armoured shields and plates. Taker B52 offers light-changing options for better visibility and aims to provide proper night vision for army troops.

Global Body Armor Plates Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Level, Application, Material, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Level:

Level IIA

Level II

Level IIIA

Level III

Level IV

By Application:

Defense

Law Enforcement Protection

Civilians

By Material:

Steel

Aramid

Composite Ceramic

UHMWPE

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

? How did the COVID-19 pandemichave an impact onthe adoption ofviaa range ofpharmaceutical andexistencesciences companies?

? What is the outlook for theaffectmarketall throughthe forecastlength2023-2032?

? What are the keydevelopmentsinfluencing thehave an impact onmarket? How will theyhave an impact onthe market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What is thegive uppersonappreciationtoward?

? What are the keyelementsimpacting thehave an effect onmarket? What will be therehave an impact onin short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What are the keypossibilitiesareas in theinfluencemarket? What is theirworkablein short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What are the keytechniquesadoptedviagroupsin thehave an effect onmarket?

? What are the keyutilityareas of theinfluencemarket? Whichutilityispredictedtokeepthevery bestincreaseattainableall throughthe forecastduration2023-2033?

? What is thefavoureddeploymentmannequinfor the impact? What is theboomconceivableofquite a numberdeploymentfashionsexistingin the market?

? Who are the keyceasecustomersof pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in theaffectmarket?

? Which regional market ispredictedtomaintaintheeasiestboompossiblein thehave an impact onmarketat some stage inthe forecastlength2023-2032?

? Which are the keygamersin thehave an impact onmarket?

Growth Hampering Factors in the Market:



Environmental regulations : Stricter environmental regulations on the production and use of fossil fuels can limit the availability and use of traditional market.

Safety concerns: Safety concerns regarding the storage and transportation of can limit their use.

Supply chain disruptions: Disruptions in the global supply chain due to natural disasters, pandemics, or other factors can impact the availability and cost of market.

Security concerns: Security concerns regarding the transportation and storage of market can limit their use and availability.

Technological obsolescence: Advances in technology can make existing systems obsolete, leading to reduced demand.

Competition from alternative fuels: The development of alternative fuels such as biofuels and hydrogen-based fuels can compete with traditional market.

Volatility in oil prices: Fluctuations in oil prices can affect the cost of market, making it difficult for industry players to predict and plan for costs.

Economic downturns: Economic downturns can result in reduced demand for air travel and air cargo transportation, leading to a reduction in demand for market. Geopolitical tensions: Political instability and tensions between nations can impact the global supply chain for market, leading to supply disruptions and price fluctuations.

Request full Report

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world's leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

COMTEX_443084606/2796/2023-11-07T05:57:04