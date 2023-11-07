Europe Medical Tourism Market: Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean, a renowned market research firm that analyzes markets in over 150+ countries and publishes 100,000 + reports annually, has provided a comprehensive research report and top strategies for the "Europe Medical Tourism Market " industry. This report has been prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure the use of accurate data from reliable sources and the highest level of forecast accuracy. To predict market growth, experts employ various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. analysis, P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The report also examines relevant policies and regulations implemented by the industry. It delves into research advancements, potential applications, innovation, and future trends in the sector.

Europe medical tourism market was valued at $3104.1 million in 2022 and will grow by 20.0% annually over 2022-2032 driven by the growing healthcare expenses in developed countries inadequate insurance benefits and a lack of healthcare insurance in the local market increased demand for non-covered operations such as gender reassignment surgery and reproductive therapy the rising accessibility to the most recent and technologically radical procedures of treatment and the growing lifestyle-related disorders along with the aging population.

Highlighted with 38 tables and 60 figures this 125-page report ?Europe Medical Tourism Market 2022-2032 by Specialty Type (Cosmetic Cardiac Orthopedic Dental Fertility Organ Transplant Bariatric) Tourism Type Consumer Group Tour Type and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe medical tourism market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

? Market Structure

? Growth Drivers

? Restraints and Challenges

? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

? Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic balanced and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global medical tourism market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Specialty Type Tourism Type Consumer Group Tour Type and Region.

Research Methodology:

Based on the information you provided, it seems that the research methodology for the report from Report Ocean involved both primary and secondary research.

In the primary research , the authors conducted interviews with important sources of supply and demand, such as prominent industry participants, subject matter experts from key corporations, and consultants from significant firms and organizations operating in the global market. This primary research helped gather both qualitative and quantitative data relevant to the market report.

In the secondary research, the authors focused on using various viewpoints, such as the lowest point, regional area, and technology-oriented perspectives, to gather vital information about the business supply chain, the firm currency system, global corporate pools, and sector segmentation. The market size as a whole was determined through secondary research, and the results were then corroborated by the initial survey conducted in the primary research phase.

Based on Specialty Type

? Cosmetic Surgery

o Breast Surgery

o Face Surgery

o Liposuction

o Other Cosmetic Surgeries

? Cardiac Surgery

o Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery (CABG)

o Angioplasty

o Other Cardiac Surgeries

? Orthopedic Treatment

o Knee Replacement

o Hip Replacement

o Other Orthopedic Treatments

? Dental Treatment

? Fertility Treatment

? Organ Transplant

o Liver Transplant

o Kidney Transplant

o Bone Marrow Transplant

o Other Organ Transplants

? Bariatric Surgery

? Other Specialty Types

Based on Tourism Type

? International Tourism

? Domestic Tourism

By Consumer Group

? Men

? Women

? Kids

By Tour Type

? Independent Travelers

? Tour Group

? Package Travelers

Geographically

? Poland

? UK

? France

? Spain

? Greece

? Hungary

? Rest of Europe (further segmented into Germany Italy Netherlands Russia Switzerland Sweden Belgium Austria Ireland Norway Denmark and Finland)

For each aforementioned region and country detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the split of each national market by Specialty Type Consumer Group and Tour Type over the forecast years are also included.

Table of Contents:

Market Size and ForecastMarket TrendsMarket DynamicsMarket SegmentationCompetitive ScenarioKey PlayersRegional Market OverviewMarket Size and Forecast by RegionProduct/Service OverviewMarket Size and Forecast by Product/ServiceEnd-User OverviewMarket Size and Forecast by End-User

Report Scope:



This report segments the market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments across different verticals and regions.

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. This report will help stakeholders to understand competitors better and gain more insights to better their position in their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreement, and acquisitions.

