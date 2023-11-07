Safety Light Curtain Market Size, Trends, Growth Status, Share, Regional Analysis And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Safety Light Curtain Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Safety Light Curtain Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2023-2030. A safety light curtain, also known as a light guard or light barrier, is an optoelectronic device used for safeguarding personnel and preventing access to hazardous areas in industrial environments. It consists of a sender unit and a receiver unit, which are typically mounted on opposite sides of the area to be safeguarded. The Safety Light Curtain market is expanding because of factors such as growing demand for industrial automation as well as strict government regulations and safety standards.

Additionally, the main driver of this markets growth is the rapid expansion of e-commerce in emerging economies as well as the increased use of automation in facilities to do repetitive operations. This allows for better resource allocation, which improves the quality of manufactured goods. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, in 2022, the Indian e-commerce market was valued at USD 74.8 38.5 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach USD 200 billion and USD 350 billion by 2024 and 2030, respectively. Also, according to International Trade Administration, consumer eCommerce makes up 30% of the UKs overall retail sector (up from 20% in 2020), with an annual ecommerce revenue of more than USD120 billion. In 2021, 82% of people in the UK made at least one online purchase. The development of new technologies such as safety light curtains with higher resolution and faster response times as well as rising awareness about workplace safety has fueled the market growth. However, the high cost of installation of Safety Light Curtain stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Safety Light Curtain Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022 with the largest market share. Due to the regions prominence as a manufacturing hub, major automakers, and suppliers are heavily investing in the regions smart factory market, including Tata Motors in India and Hyundai Motors in South Korea. These companies include Volkswagen of Germany, Toyota of Japan, Renault-Nissan of the Netherlands, and Daimler of Germany. Most major businesses across a variety of industries have relocated their manufacturing facilities to Asia Pacific as a result of the regions low operating expenses. The key factor that is anticipated to fuel the safety light curtain markets expansion in the Asia Pacific region is the rising number of automation initiatives in the process and discrete sectors. Asia Pacific is also expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The factors such as increasing demand for safety light curtain devices are the rising mortality rate caused due to workplace hazards and the development of Industry 4.0 as a result of technological advancements are fostering the market growth during the estimated period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Omron Industrial Automation

Keyence Corporation

Sick Inc.

Rockwell Automation

Pepperl+Funch Factory Automation Pvt. Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Datalogic SpA

Banner Engineering Corporation

Balluff, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, Leuze Electronic (Germany) launched the new ELC 100 safety light curtains, which offer optoelectronic safety technology for a low-cost machine design with the newest technology. The ELC 100 safety light curtains are suitable for applications with operating ranges up to six meters and enable for guarding with close safety distances. The tools ease of installation and integration makes machine designs more accessible. Modern Leuze safety technology is now available to manufacturers and users of equipment and systems for the cost-effective contactless protection of operational points.

In February 2022, New 7- and 8-foot IP65-rated light curtains are added to the EZ-Screen LS-S line by Banner Engineering (US). With a detection range of 10 metres, it is ideal for covering large areas in material handling, packing, and manufacturing applications. Additionally, it has dual-scan technology to shield the sensor from strobe lights, ambient light, radio frequency interference (RFI), welding flashes, and electromagnetic interference (EMI).

In March 2021, Datalogic purchased M D Micro Detectors (MD) with the goal of becoming the biggest industrial automation hub in Italy. Datalogic further wants to enhance its market share by utilising synergies between numerous products of both companies, such as sensors, safety goods, and VISION systems.

Global Safety Light Curtain Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Safety Level, Component, Application, End User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Safety Level Type:

Type 2

Type 4

By Component:

Photoelectric Cells

Light Emitted Diodes (LEDs)

Control Units

Display Units

Others

By Application:

Packaging

Material Handling

Robotics

Assembly

Others

By End User:

Food and Beverages

Automotive

Semiconductor and Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

