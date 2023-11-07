Analytics Of Things Market 2023 Industry Size, Shares, Segment And Forecast Up To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) New wireless technologies' sensors' and mobile devices are driving the IoT evolution. However' the real business value of the technology lies in analytics. Advanced analytics can provide meaningful insights that could help in transforming consumer experiences' development of products and services' optimization of operations' and cost savings on assets. The datasets extracted from sensors can be correlated with data' such as social data' to yield a strong understanding of the operations or a person or a group of individuals.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR87

Product analysis

IoT analytics platform could enable a wide range of analytics' from real-time to machine learning and cognitive to edge. Automated machine learning can be added to quick and simple real-time monitoring for identification of anomalous behavior. Predictive analytics uses advanced statistical modeling and historic data.

For contextual insights' cognitive analytics can be applied to the unstructured data sources. These insights would consist of detailed graphs and visualization dashboards. The platform is purposely built to scale the high velocity and large volumes of data. With the advancements in processing and analytics' analytics can be performed at the edge of the network to overcome the challenges of connectivity' security' bandwidth' and latency.

Market analysis

Analytic of Things (AoT) has become highly relevant to few industries such as manufacturing' logistics' and utilities. Analytics is being applied to power grid systems for continuous monitoring' proactive management of power supply' and preventive maintenance. Most of the manufacturing plants and fleets in logistics already have Internet-enabled sensors' and thus these businesses utilize analytics. Most of the new business processes and systems are likely to incorporate at least some elements of IoT analytics. Large enterprises who have prioritized low cost solutions are likely to deploy AoT solutions on cloud.

Technology analysis

The value of IoT Analytics lies in real-time business analytics. In IoT' real-time analysis is difficult with several million events often streaming into the system. Lack of real-time advanced algorithms poses a challenge in real-time analytics. However' the challenges are being addressed as several IoT vendors are investing in improving the efficiency of the IoT systems. Descriptive analytics has already become mature' and the vendors are now focusing on predictive and prescriptive analytics. Both the types are likely to attract consumers' attention due to high operational efficiencies and cost reductions that they yield.

Key players

Most of the IoT vendors in the market have offerings for IoT analytics as well. The major vendors in the IoT market are Microsoft' Cisco' SAP' Intel' IBM' Google' AGT International' Accenture' Capgemini' and TIBCO Software.

Competitive analysis

Almost the entire AoT market is ruled by the IT conglomerates. Intel' Cisco' IBM' Microsoft' Google' and HP are few of the major players in the AoT market. The vendors are proactively investing in the development of IoT technologies. For instance' Microsoft has invested on processing features of Microsoft Streaming Analytics to enable better extraction of information from sensors in real-time. IBM has invested in enterprise application infrastructure and databases for connected devices. With respect to such investments' there has been a rise in the demand for data scientists and courses for the same. The Federal and Central governments of several countries are incentivizing development of the AoT ecosystem and are promoting the use of IoT and related technologies.

Regional analysis

With its assurance of cost reduction and operational efficiencies' IoT and analytics is gaining popularity across all the regions. North America leads the AoT market in terms of market share due to the rising adoption of IoT solutions' a well-developed ecosystem' and the presence of major IoT players in the market. The market is yet to tap the entire potential as few organizations are still unsure about the technology. European organizations and governments are investing on innovations and ecosystem development.

Asia Pacific is a rapidly developing region' and the economies are likely to invest in AoT as a move towards digitization. Heavy and sustained investments in IoT from countries' such as India' China' South Korea' Singapore' and several Western European countries' have positioned them fit to guide the next digital wave of computing and industrialization. While the Middle East and Africa are investing in AoT in line with their growing economy and the prominent oil and gas industry in MEA region' Latin America will experience increased investment by IoT vendors in the next 5 years.

Benefits

IoT analytics platform enables an organization to transform its business operations and boost its revenues. AoT warns organizations of any potential problems associated with an equipment. Strengths and weaknesses of various processes can be analyzed by turning tools and systems into smart devices. Fuel and energy consumption in the processes can be tracked and the expenses can be minimized. Data gathered with respect to preferences and purchasing habits of customers can be used in developing personalized shopping experience. The product quality can be assessed with the help of IoT Analytics.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Regions - NA' Europe' APAC' MEA and Latin America

Key Players Covered in the Report

Microsoft' Cisco' SAP' Intel' IBM' Google' AGT International' Accenture' Capgemini' and TIBCO Software.

Some of the metrics this research service discusses are:

Market Size :

This metric quantifies the total value or volume of a market, providing an understanding of the market's scale and potential.

Market Growth Rate:



This metric measures the rate at which the market is growing over a specific period. It helps assess the market's attractiveness and potential for investment.

Market Share:



Market share metrics indicate the portion or percentage of the market captured by a specific company or product. It provides insights into the competitive position of market players.

Customer Satisfaction :



Customer satisfaction metrics assess the level of satisfaction or dissatisfaction among customers with a product, service, or brand. It helps gauge customer loyalty and identify areas for improvement.

Pricing Analysis:



Pricing metrics analyze the pricing strategies used in the market. This includes metrics such as average prices, price differentials between products or competitors, and price elasticity.

Market Segmentation:



Segmentation metrics involve dividing the market into distinct segments based on factors such as demographics, geography, behavior, or psychographics. This helps understand the varying needs and preferences of different customer groups.

Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC):

CAC is a metric that calculates the cost of acquiring a new customer. It helps evaluate the efficiency of marketing and sales efforts.

Customer Lifetime Value (CLV):

CLV measures the total value a customer generates over their entire relationship with a company. It helps assess the long-term profitability of customer relationships.

Return on Investment (ROI):



ROI metrics evaluate the profitability and effectiveness of an investment or marketing campaign. It measures the return or gain generated relative to the cost of investment.

Competitive Analysis:



Competitive analysis metrics assess the performance and strategies of competitors in the market. This includes metrics such as market share, revenue growth, product portfolio, and customer satisfaction.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs):



KPIs are specific metrics that measure the performance of a business or organization. They can include metrics such as sales growth, market penetration, customer retention rate, and profitability.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world's leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

COMTEX_443084652/2796/2023-11-07T05:57:54