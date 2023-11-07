Europe Dental Bone Grafts Substitutes Market Unlocking The Future Of Market Potential: Navigational Insights

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica recently unveiled a new research report on the global Europe Dental Bone Grafts Substitutes Market. The report acts as an entry point to the extensive realm of the Europe Dental Bone Grafts Substitutes Market. As businesses continue to develop and adjust to evolving customer needs and technological progress, it becomes crucial for industry participants to grasp the dynamics of the market.

The Dental Bone Graft and Substitutes Market in Europe is expected to grow to US$ 435.66 Mn by 2030. With an estimated compounded annual growth rate of 6.9%, the market is analyzed to see a jump of 55% over the forecast period 2022-2030. The market for bone grafts and substitutes was valued at US$ 243.31 Mn in 2021.

The dental bone grafts add volume and density to the jaw in areas where bone loss has occurred or where there is insufficient bone density. An increase in focus on R&D activities in bone grafts & their substitutes creates a lucrative growth opportunity for the market. Regulatory restrictions regarding the use of allograft materials have driven a shift towards the use of more synthetic grafting materials. Bone grafts are commonly used in dental surgeries and in dental implant procedures.

Ivoclar Vivadent, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, Nobel Biocare, Medtronic, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., ACE Surgical Supply Company, Geisclich Pharma AG, and Straumann Group among others.

The segment devoted to the markets regional analysis offers a thorough examination of the markets performance in several geographic locations. This research acknowledges that regional differences can have a substantial impact on market dynamics and that markets are not homogeneous. In order to give stakeholders useful insights, the research explores the nuances of each region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Xenograft

Autograft

Allograft Synthetic analysis



Natural bone grafts



Autologous bone grafts



Cancellous autografts



Cortical autografts



Allogeneic bone grafts



Cancellous allografts

Demineralized bone matrix (DBM)

Synthetic bone graft substitutes



Calcium Sulphate



Calcium Phosphate Ceramics (CaP ceramics)



Tricalcium Phosphate (TCP)



Biphasic Calcium Phosphate (BCP)



Calcium Phosphate Cements (CPC)

Others Others

By Product segmentBy Treatment Type segment

By Application segment



Research & Development Clinical Applications

By End User segment



Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Contract Manufacturing Organizations Academic & Research Institutes

By Country segment



The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherland

Turkey Rest of Europe

