Autonomous Vehicles Market Research Report 2023 By Product Type, Application, Region And Forecast To 2032

Globally' automakers are aggressively focusing on autonomous vehicles to satisfy customer demand' to remain competitive and to improve their product portfolio.

The autonomous vehicles or driverless vehicles are those which can drive themselve without any human intervention' employing inbuilt software' sensors' and communication systems. The driving capability of the autonomous vehicles differs based on automation levels.

Market Analysis

According to Report Ocean Research' the global autonomous vehicles market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.6% during the forecast period 2017-2027 reaching $126.8 bilion by 2027 . Increased investments by automakers' the changing needs and behaviour of customers' and environment-friendly features of autonomous vehicles are expected to drive market growth. The market is analyzed based on the sensors' hardware' software' services' regions' and autonomous vehicles types.

Segmentation Overview

The study offers in-depth analyses of the market's major segments and sub-segments. The report examines the value of and revenue growth projections for these segments. In order to gather estimates based on variables such as the demand-supply chain, consumer attitude, brand acceptance, and socioeconomic issues, research analysts perform a SWOT analysis.

Geographical Insights

The market is assessed based on several geographic locations, taking into account performance indicators that change based on scenarios for economic growth, governmental support, and investment. When determining the market value, other variables like the ease of doing business index and other growth factors that encourage market expansion are also taken into account. In order to support its conclusions, the paper cites data and statistics from respectable government agencies.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Technology Analysis

The trending advanced technology' artificial intelligence (AI)' is expected to play a significant role in the global autonomous vehicle market. The automakers and technical vendors are investing in AI to succeed in the era of autonomous vehicles. Furthermore'vehicle shared services such as car sharing/ taxi sharing will reach a higher adoption rate as individuals are most likely to use these kind of services due to greater affordability and ease.

Segment Analysis

The adoption rate of semi-autonomous vehicles is expected to grow at a rapid rate as the consumers and enterprises are investing heavily on autonomous features.

In the next couple of years' fully autonomous vehicles are expected to be launched. Once level 4 and level 5 vehicles are fully launched' the market share of semi-autonomous vehicles is expected to decline.

The region-wise segmentation analysis shows that North America holds the major market share followed by Europe. China' India' and Japan are the leading countries in the autonomous vehicles market. Under segmentation by product type' the software segment contributes a major market share owing to the rising AI implementation in vehicles.

Key Vendors & Competitive Analysis

The global autonomous vehicles market is set to be a new source of revenue inflow for the value chain players' security' service' autonomation' connectivity' manufactures' and sensors providers. Partnerships and M&A strategies among the value chain players has been increasing with the entry of several start-ups. Some of the key players covered in the report are Apple' Google' Nissan Motor' Ford Motor' Intel' Volvo' General Motors' Argus Cyber Security' nuTonomy' Almotive'and Autoliv.

Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market demand and the adoption rate of autonomous vehicles. The report aims to provide an opportunity for key players to understand the latest trends' current market scenario' government initiatives' and technologies related to the market. In addition' it helps venture capitalists in understanding the profile of the companies.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Regions - North America' Europe' Asia Pacific' and Rest of the World (ROW).

Key Players Covered in the Report

Apple' Google' Nissan Motor' Ford Motor' Intel' Volvo' General Motors' Argus Cyber Security' nuTonomy' Almotive'and Autoliv.

