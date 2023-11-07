Video Analytics Market Research Report 2023 By Product Type, Application, Region And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Brief:

Video analytics refers to the use of algorithms to detect activities in a video from any location. The organizations can perform a real-time analysis of their customers through video analytics' which gives them ample amount of time to understand their behavior and take necessary steps. It involves field-proven and expert deployment' allowing the organizations to achieve significant developments in the video surveillance systems. Video analytics is helping security and public safety organizations in increasing their intelligence and investigative capabilities.

Segmentation Overview

The study offers in-depth analyses of the market's major segments and sub-segments. The report examines the value of and revenue growth projections for these segments. In order to gather estimates based on variables such as the demand-supply chain, consumer attitude, brand acceptance, and socioeconomic issues, research analysts perform a SWOT analysis.

Geographical Insights

The market is assessed based on several geographic locations, taking into account performance indicators that change based on scenarios for economic growth, governmental support, and investment. When determining the market value, other variables like the ease of doing business index and other growth factors that encourage market expansion are also taken into account. In order to support its conclusions, the paper cites data and statistics from respectable government agencies.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Product Analysis: Most of the organizations are gathering a huge amount of data by adopting video surveillance cameras. The gathered information can be analyzed by implementing video analytics solutions. These solutions enable the organizations and governments to improve the security and safety of the people and assets.

Market Analysis:

According to Report Ocean Research' it is estimated that the global video analytics market will witness a CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The market is analyzed based on software and services' deployment' applications' verticals' and regions.

Technology Analysis:

Currently' most of the companies are offering customized cloud-based video analytics solutions to their customers' which would allow them in achieving real-time intelligent monitoring and improve the security by using automatic alerts. Several analytics companies are hugely investing in AI-based video analytics to build platforms' sustainable business models' and also developing machine learning based algorithms. The organizations are using incident detection' perimeter intrusion management' redaction software' advanced search' and facial recognition analytics to find accurate images and gather relevant information from various cameras' which help them to find patterns and draw meaningful insights.

Regional Analysis:

North America is set to be the leading region followed by EMEA' Asia Pacific' and Latin America. Most of the video analytics companies have hugely invested in the region due to increase in demand for IP-based surveillance cameras' video management software' video analytics applications' and cloud-based video analytics. This trend is expected to increase the North America video analytics market in the next 5 years. EMEA and Asia Pacific are set to be emerging markets for the key stakeholders as most of the large enterprises and SMEs are showing interest in setting-up cameras' and are making significant investments in video analytics. In EMEA' many industries have seen tremendous technological advancements in intelligent video processing such as image processing' automatic detection of incidents' and others.

Key Players: Few of the key players included in the report are IBM' Cisco' Honeywell' Agent Video Intelligence (Agent Vi)' Axis Communication AB' Avigilon Corporation' and Others.

Competitive Analysis and Benefits: Globally' video analytics firms are acquiring start-up companies to extend their product & service portfolio and to expand their operations. This report provides an in-depth analysis of advanced technologies that are supporting the video analytics market growth' and key investments with respect to regions and verticals.

The study covers and analyzes the "Global Video Analytics" market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry' the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends' current market scenario' government initiatives' and technologies related to the market. In addition' helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Regions -North America' Latin America' EMEA' Asia Pacific' and Latin America

Key Players Covered in the Report

IBM' Cisco' Honeywell' Agent Video Intelligence (Agent Vi)' Axis Communication AB' Avigilon Corporation' and Others

Some of the metrics this research service discusses are:

Market Size :

This metric quantifies the total value or volume of a market, providing an understanding of the market's scale and potential.

Market Growth Rate:



This metric measures the rate at which the market is growing over a specific period. It helps assess the market's attractiveness and potential for investment.

Market Share:



Market share metrics indicate the portion or percentage of the market captured by a specific company or product. It provides insights into the competitive position of market players.

Customer Satisfaction :



Customer satisfaction metrics assess the level of satisfaction or dissatisfaction among customers with a product, service, or brand. It helps gauge customer loyalty and identify areas for improvement.

Pricing Analysis:



Pricing metrics analyze the pricing strategies used in the market. This includes metrics such as average prices, price differentials between products or competitors, and price elasticity.

Market Segmentation:



Segmentation metrics involve dividing the market into distinct segments based on factors such as demographics, geography, behavior, or psychographics. This helps understand the varying needs and preferences of different customer groups.

Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC):

CAC is a metric that calculates the cost of acquiring a new customer. It helps evaluate the efficiency of marketing and sales efforts.

Customer Lifetime Value (CLV):

CLV measures the total value a customer generates over their entire relationship with a company. It helps assess the long-term profitability of customer relationships.

Return on Investment (ROI):



ROI metrics evaluate the profitability and effectiveness of an investment or marketing campaign. It measures the return or gain generated relative to the cost of investment.

Competitive Analysis:



Competitive analysis metrics assess the performance and strategies of competitors in the market. This includes metrics such as market share, revenue growth, product portfolio, and customer satisfaction.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs):



KPIs are specific metrics that measure the performance of a business or organization. They can include metrics such as sales growth, market penetration, customer retention rate, and profitability.

