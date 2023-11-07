Micropump Market 2023 Future Scenario, Key Insights, Top Companies 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Micropump Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Global Micropump Market is valued at approximately USD 1.92 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.20% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Micropumps are devices used in medicine to control and function in small amounts of fluid. Compared to conventional pumps such as axial and centrifugal pumps, micro-pumps have useful dimensions in the micrometer range. Micropumps are used in a variety of applications, such as mixing small quantities of fluids and moving fluids from one place to another, in addition to delivering precise medication dosages. Growth of the worldwide micro pump market is primarily fueled by the increase in chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, advancements in technology in the healthcare sector and an increase in awareness regarding controlled drug delivery. For instance, in diabetes mellitus, micro-pumps are necessary for insulin treatment and controlled drug delivery. The micropump analysis also includes the micropump that is used in insulin therapy for precise and controlled insulin administration. Thus, it is anticipated that an increase in diabetes patients will drive the micropump market's growth. For instance, the International Diabetes Federation estimates that 90 million people in Southeast Asia will have diabetes in 2021. Additionally, the International Diabetes Federation estimates that 206 million individuals in the Western Pacific had diabetes in 2021. Furthermore, it is anticipated that 113 million people will have diabetes by 2030 and 151 million by 2045.

However, technological advancement for micro pumps is expected to drive the micropump market trends. An increase in the number of new, high-tech micro pumps fuels the expansion of the micropump market. For instance, TTP Ventus, a manufacturer of micro pumps, revealed the introduction of the smart pump module in February 2022. (SPM-041). The SPM-041 is a closely integrated package that combines a micropump with drive electronics and pressure sensing. Additionally, TTP Ventus, a manufacturer of micro pumps, revealed the launch of the UltraSlim pump in May 2021. It is a micropump with an axial airflow route through the pump and an integrated filter. The aim of this development is to integrate the pump into the product while requiring a smaller space. Additionally, growing research and development activities and technological advancement in micropump are anticipated to create a lucrative opportunity for the market during the forecast period. However, the stringent regulations stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Micropump Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to growth in the number of research activities, advances in technology in the healthcare sector and an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as increases in the incidence of chronic diseases, government spending to develop the healthcare industry, and the number of major companies manufacturing micropumps. would create lucrative growth prospects for the Micropump market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

ALLDOO Micropump Co. Ltd

Arcmed Co. Ltd.

Bartels Mikrotechnik GmbH

Burkert GmbH and Co. KG

Cole Parmer India Pvt. Ltd.

Enomoto Micro Pump Mfg. Co. Ltd

Fluigent Inc

IDEX Corporation

Sandur Fluid Controls PVT. LTD.

Takako Industries, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product Type:

Mechanical Micropump

Non-mechanical Micropump

By Application:

Drug Delivery

In-vitro Diagnostics

Medical Devices

Others

By End User:

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

