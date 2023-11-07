Rolling Stock Market Analysis By Size, Share, Growth And Trends Up To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Rolling Stock Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Rolling Stock Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Rolling Stock Market is valued at approximately USD 51.31 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029. The term "rolling stock" is used in the railway transportation sector to describe any vehicle that can move on rails. It comprises both powered and unpowered vehicles, such as freight wagons, passenger coaches, and others. The Rolling Stock Market is expanding because of factors such as the application of advanced maintenance and data analytics, as well as rising passenger transportation to avoid traffic congestion which leads to market growth.

According to Statista, the global big data analytics market was valued at over USD 240 billion in 2021. The market is expected to see significant growth over the coming years, with a forecasted market value of over USD 650 billion by 2029. Also, the rising development and testing of autonomous trains, as well as big data usage in the rail industry will provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, the existing rolling stock repair and restoration hamper market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Rolling Stock Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the region's growing population increasing the use of passenger trains for commuting. Additionally, increased government investment in rail frights utilized for goods transit is related to increased trade in the region. The Rest of the world is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the growing demand for a strong railway system in the rest of the globe region to carry goods and commuters is a driving force in the region's rolling stock market expansion.

Major market players included in this report are:

CRRC Corporation Limited

Alstom

Bombardier Transportation

Siemens Mobility

Hyundai Rotem Company

GE Transportation

Wabtec Corporation

Hitachi Railway Systems

Transmashholding

Stadler Rail AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product Type:

Locomotive

Rapid Transit Vehicle

Wagons

By Application Type:

Passenger Rail

Freight Rail

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

