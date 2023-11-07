Peptide Microarray Market 2023 | Present Scenario, Development Factors And Growth Prospects 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Peptide Microarray Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Global Peptide Microarray Market is valued at approximately USD 761.42 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.20% over the forecast period 2022-2029. In the field of proteomics and clinical testing, peptide microarrays are a reliable approach that can monitor the function of protein linkages, histone-modifying enzymes, and binding activity on a wide scale. It can be used for in-vitro diagnostic tests, diagnostics, and vaccine development to identify IgG and IgM antibody responses on the epitope level in patient samples. The Peptide Microarray market is expanding because of factors such as rising diabetes and prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in diagnostic testing. However, reimbursement issues may halt market growth.

One of the chronic conditions with the fastest rate of development is diabetes. It has gotten more frequent during the last few decades. According to the World Health Organization, 537 million people have diabetes worldwide in 2021, with one in ten having more than one type of the disease. Chronic diseases are also more prone to emerge in older and obese populations. According to the World Bank Group, there were 727 million senior people on the earth in 2020; by 2050, that number is expected to quadruple to 1.5 billion.. The United States Food and Drug Administration revised its definition of a biologic on February 21, 2020, to include chemically synthesised polypeptides with a length of at least 40 amino acids but no more than 100 amino acids (synthetic proteins) and synthetic peptides with no more than 40 amino acids. Therefore, it is anticipated that the reasons will fuel market expansion going forward. In addition, rising adoption of Peptide Microarrays is creating lucrative growth in the market. However, the high cost of Peptide Microarray stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Peptide Microarray Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the region's increasing disease prevalence. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, an increase in the number of collaborations for biosimilar development, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Instruments

Reagents

Services

By Application:

Disease Diagnostics

Protein Functional Analysis

Antibody Characterization

Drug discovery

By End-User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

