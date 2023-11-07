Global Immunology Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Business Opportunities And Forecast 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Immunology Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Global Immunology Market is valued at approximately USD 97.93 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Immunology is the field of medical and biological research that focuses and studies the immune system. The immune system protects individuals from infection in numerous ways. by enhancing or inhibiting the immune system, immunology medications and substances alter the immunological response. Immunology drugs or agents are used to treat or prevent infections as well as several autoimmune and immunological diseases such type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis. The global market growth is primarily driven by the factors such as a surge in demand for biosimilars, growing awareness about immunological diseases, coupled with the increasing demand for preventive care.

In addition, the rise in incidences of autoimmune disorders is a key factor that is stipulating the market demand in the global market. A study by the National Stem Cell Foundation estimates that at least one of 80 or more autoimmune illnesses affects about 4% of people around the world. For instance, various market participants are focusing on creating and introducing new products to the market as a result of the growing demand for these medications among patients. For instance, Lupin introduced a generic rheumatoid arthritis medication in September 2020. Likewise, As of April 2022, there were approximately 20 pipeline projects from Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. for a variety of autoimmune indications, including psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others, and approximately 30 pipeline projects from Sanofi in the immunology segment. Thereby, the increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders and growing emphasis on introducing its treatments is boosting the market growth. Moreover, the rising introduction of novel therapies, as well as the increasing product approvals by regulatory agencies are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the high cost of treatment and adverse effects associated with the product are hampering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Immunology Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, along with growing investment on research and development activities. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising occurrence of autoimmune conditions, surging demand for preventive care, and increasing drug approvals in the regional market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

AbbVie, Inc.

Janssen Global Services, LLC

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Drug Class:

Monoclonal Antibody

Immunosuppressants

Fusion Proteins

Others

By Disease Indication:

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Plaque Psoriasis

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

