Underwater Wireless Communication Market By Trends, Growth, Region, Demand And Forecast 2023 To 2032

Underwater wireless communication network provides support and differentiated services for applications such as real-time monitoring' surveillance' communication tools for UAV and weather forecasting. With the increase in off-shore oil & gas industry' monitoring pollution in water environment' collection of data from the bottom of the sea' detection of new objects' and transmission of data between the ships have become crucial and require proper communication.

Over the past two decades' heavy cables are being used to establish a high-speed communication channel between the remote source and the surface. This has got many shortcomings which include cost and durability. To overcome these problems' the necessity of underwater wireless communication is proving vital.

Market Analysis:

The "Underwater Wireless Communication" market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period 2016-2022. The market is analyzed by interface platforms' applications' and regions. Transition to wireless communication could help to reduce the risks' cost' and improve the production. Real-time monitoring' surveillance' & detecting (earthquake and tsunami) are some of the key factors driving the market.

Segmentation Overview

Geographical Insights

Regional Analysis:

In terms of regional analysis' the report is segmented into the Americas' Europe' Asia Pacific' and Middle East & Africa; along with the analysis of major countries in each region. The Americas is set to be the leading region for the underwater wireless communication market growth followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is known for improvements in industries and project & programs by governments (India and China). MEA is set to be the emerging region with a lot of opportunities and is expected to reach $165.5 million by 2022.

Vertical Analysis:

The major verticals covered in the report are oil & gas' military & defense' scientific research & development' and marine. Globally' the leading players of these verticals in the market are showing interest towards underwater wireless communication. The technology is already being incorporated and is used in all the major verticals. The offshore oil & gas industry in the underwater environment is set to be the leading vertical after military & defense. The market for scientific research & development and marine industry is expected to reach $1'008.8 million and $577.3 million' respectively by 2022.

Key Players:

DSPComm' SONARDYNE' Subnero Pte. Ltd.' Teledyne Technologies Incorporated' EvoLogics GmBH' Kongsberg Gruppen' Furgo' and Saab AB.

Competitive Analysis:

Underwater wireless communication market offers tremendous business opportunities for service providers. Lot of small pure-players are growing in the industry with their specific expertise and are attracting attention from large players to collaborate and provide various novel applications and services. With the development of their expertise and support of large players' these players are expected to change the industry dynamics' resulting in double-digit growth for themselves in parallel.

Benefits:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the underwater wireless communication market aiming to bring down the operational cost for the enterprises. The report provides a detailed analysis of the underwater wireless communication in terms of interface platforms' applications' and regions. With that' key stakeholders can know about the major trends' drivers' investments' and vertical player's initiatives towards the underwater wireless communication adoption in the upcoming years.

From the other end' the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Furthermore' the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the market. This will help the key stakeholders to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Americas-US'Canada'

Europe -UK'Germany'Italy

APAC - India'China'Australia

Middle East and South Africa

GCC and Other

Key Players Covered in the Report

DSPComm'SONARDYNE'Subnero Pte LTd'Teledyne Technologies Incorporated'EvoLogics GmbH

Konsberg Gruppen'Fugro'Saab AB

