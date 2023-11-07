Feeding Tubes Market 2023 Industry Demand, Competitive Outlook And Consumption Status Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Feeding Tubes Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Global Feeding Tubes Market is valued at approximately USD 3.79 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.50% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

A feeding tube is a type of medical equipment that assists in supplying nutrition to patients who are unable to eat by mouth, require nutritional supplementation, or are unable to swallow food efficiently and safely. Gavage, tube feeding, or enteral feeding are a term that is generally used for the process of eating through a feeding tube. Feeding tubes are generally constructed of silicone or polyurethane. The global market growth is primarily driven by the factors such as the increasing number of preterm births, rising occurrence of malnutrition cases, coupled with the growing geriatric population.

The increasing incidences of various chronic diseases including diabetes, gastrointestinal diseases, and others are further stipulating the market demand in the global market. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2021 it was estimated that around 1.09 million people were diagnosed with stomach cancer worldwide. In addition, International Diabetic Federation (IDF) reported that in 2019, 463 million adults were living with diabetes, and the figure is expected to increase to 700 million by 2045. Therefore, the rising cases of chronic diseases among the population is fostering market expansion at a substantial rate. Furthermore, the rising development of more disposable and portable feeding tubes, as well as increasing healthcare expenditure are leveraging various opportunities for the market growth in the anticipated years. However, several complications associated with feeding and inadequate reimbursement policies in developing countries are stifling market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Feeding Tubes Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the high adoption of new and advanced feeding tubes and the rising number of surgical procedures. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the growing target population, as well as the increasing incidences of chronic diseases in the regional market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Vygon

ALCOR Scientific

Amsino International Inc.

Applied Medical Technology, Inc.

Baxter International Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health

Degania Silicone Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi AG

DANONE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Nasal Tube

Gastric Tube (Or G-Tube)

Gj-Tube

Jejunal (J) Tube

By Age:

Pediatric

Adults

By Application:

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Diabetes

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

