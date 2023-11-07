Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share, Analysis, Size, Prominent Players, And Forecast 2032 | CAGR Of 8.7%

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Mobile Video Surveillance Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market is valued approximately at USD 2.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.7% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Mobile video surveillance is the method of using mobile devices, such as cars or drones, to record and transmit video footage. mobile video surveillance has gained high traction in numerous application areas, including transportation, industry, military and barrier, and law enforcement. Users are able to see and monitors cameras remotely from any location using mobile video surveillance by using a reliable online connection and a mobile device. This form of surveillance is frequently utilized in public places including streets, parks and schools in order to prevent crime and ensure public safety. Mobile video surveillance can also be used to protect property and assets in private situations, such as offices and houses. The market growth is being driven by the factors such as growing adoption of software analytics and AI in mobile video monitoring, surging use of smart devices for wireless remote monitoring, growing integration of mobile video surveillance with access control and alarm systems.

Additionally, the rising number of the smart city initiatives is further exhibiting a positive influence on the market growth during the estimated period. For instance, The Indian government anno8unced their plan to encourage the adoption of IoT across the nation as part of the Digital India agenda. The government intended USD 85.1 million (INR 7,000 crore) for the construction of 100 smart cities that utilizes IoT technology in order to manage traffic, use water and electricity in a competent manner, gather data from IoT sensors for healthcare and other services, and others. Likewise, the Australian government made an investment of USD 135.9 million in December 2021 as part of a plan to make digital economy by 2030. The growing popularity of smart cities is also driving the demand for mobile video surveillance systems. Smart cities use a variety of technologies, including mobile video surveillance, to improve the efficiency and safety of their operations. Thus, these aforementioned factors are propelling the growth of Mobile Video Surveillance Market during the estimated period. Moreover, the rising usage of smart devices for wireless remote monitoring, as well as growing integration of mobile video surveillance with access control and alarm systems are presenting various lucrative market growth opportunities over the forecast years. However, the privacy and security concerns regarding video data in wireless cameras and the requirement for high-capacity storage systems and higher bandwidth for mobile video surveillance are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 with largest market share owing to the increasing crime rates, surging installation of surveillance equipment, and rising inclination towards increasing demand for cloud-based mobile video surveillance solutions. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecasting years. The growing demand for smart and flexible mobile video surveillance solutions, and rising adoption of mobile video surveillance systems in the transportation sector are significantly propelling the market demand across the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Axis Communications AB (Sweden)

Bosch Security and Safety Systems GmbH (Germany)

Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Avigilon Corporation (Canada)

Teledyne FLIR Systems, Inc. (US)

Briefcam, Inc. (US)

Pelco Technologies, Inc. (US)

Uniview Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2022, Axis Communications (Sweden) were introduced the new AXIS M11 Box Cameras, which offer excellent image quality even in low light circumstances. The AXIS M1135 Mk II and AXIS M1137 Mk II indoor variants have a resolution of 2 MP and 5 MP, respectively. AXIS M1135-E Mk II and AXIS M1137-E Mk II, the two outdoor-ready variants, come enclosed in an IP66-, IK10-, and NEMA 4X-rated enclosure to guard against water, corrosion, dust, and impacts.

In February 2022, Hikvision (China) introduced their new TandemVu PTZ camera line integrating PTZ and bullet camera features into a single device. TandemVu PTZ cameras simultaneously focus on both viewpoints, monitor wide areas, and enlarge specific security issues.

Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Offering, Application, Vertical, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Offering offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Service

By Application:

Railways

Buses

Transport Vehicles

Police Vehicles

Drones

By Vertical:

Law Enforcement

Industrial

Military & Defense

First Responders

Transportation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

