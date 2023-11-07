Sports Beverages Market Business Strategies, Development Factors And Massive Demand By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Sports Beverages Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Global Sports Beverages Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032. Sports Beverages also known as electrolyte drinks are specially formulated for consumption by sports persons. Sports beverages are categorized into three types-hypertonic, hypotonic, and isotonic. These drinks are specially designed to stimulate fluid absorption, which supplies carbohydrate and speed up the rehydration process. Moreover, these beverages help the body recover after excessive workouts and training sessions. The increasing popularity of various fitness activities and growing adoption of functional beverages are key factors driving the market growth.

The rising popularity of various fitness activities is contributing towards the growth of the Global Sports Beverages Market. For instance - as per International Yoga Federation - as of 2021, around 300 million people practice yoga globally. Additionally, approximately 36 million people practice yoga in the U.S. alone. Furthermore, the increasing demand for functional beverages is another factor driving the market growth. For instance, as per Statista - in 2021 the global functional foods and beverage market was valued at USD 281.14 billion, and the market is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 9.5 percent between 2021 and 2028 to reach USD 500 billion by 2028. Also, rising consumption of RTD packaged beverages and increasing adoption of online distribution channels would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Sports Beverages stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Sports Beverages Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising popularity of sports activities as well as presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising popularity of yoga and aerobic activities and increasing penetration of online distribution channels in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Fraser and Neave Limited

Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited

PepsiCo.

The Coca-Cola Company

BA Sports Nutrition, LLC

Britvic Plc

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Abbott Nutrition Co.

OSHEE

Monster Beverage Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Flavor

Lemon

Orange

Mixed Fruits

By Packaging Type

Bottles & Tetra Packs

Cans

Aseptic Cartons

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

