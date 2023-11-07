Steviol Glycoside Market Is Expected To Grow At A Stable CAGR During The Forecast Period (2023-2032)

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Steviol Glycoside Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Global Steviol Glycoside Market is valued at approximately USD 4376.78 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.10% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Stevia extracted from Stevia leaves is a natural sweetener or additives used in industries such as chemical, food, beverage, medicine, pharmaceutical, and others. The Steviol Glycoside market is expanding because of factors such as the rising increasing consumption of steviol glycoside in the FMCG industry and increasing chronic diseases and other health concerns.

Steviol glycosides are used as a constituent in an extensive range of pharma products such dietary supplements, as herbal medicines, and functional foods in the pharmaceutical industry. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to the World Health Organization, diabetes will afflict 537 million adults globally in 2021, with one in ten experiencing other diabetes. Furthermore, geriatric, and obese populations are predisposed to chronic diseases. According to the World Bank Group, the world's old population was 727 million in 2020, and it is predicted to treble over the next three decades, reaching 1.5 billion in 2050. Another important component driving space is the rising consumption of steviol glycoside in the FMCG industry. As per Statista, the global stevia market was estimated to be worth around USD 750 million in 2021. By 2026, forecasts predict growth of over USD one billion. In 2021, the largest category on the market is stevia in powder form, which is estimated to account for USD 340 million of the total market value. In addition, the global market of natural sweetener Stevia was forecasted to reach about USD 771.5 million by 2022. Also, growing application in the beverage industry and increasing demand for artificial sweeteners would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, a lack of awareness about steviol glycoside stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Steviol Glycoside Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising demand for artificial sweeteners, especially in yogurts, and fruit-based drinks. According to Statista, there will be roughly 37.3 million diabetics in the United States in 2020, including 28.7 million diagnosed and 8.5 million undiagnosed cases. Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the large consumption rate of Steviol Glycoside in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cargill, Incorporated

PureCircle

Tate & Lyle

MORITA KAGAKU KOGYO CO. LTD.

Ingredion Incorporated

GLG LIFE TECH CORP

FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation

Sweegen Inc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Layn Corp

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type

Steviolbioside

Stevioside

Rebaudioside A

Rebaudioside B

By Processing Method

Fermentation

Farming

By End-Use Application

Food

Beverage

Medicine

Chemical

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

