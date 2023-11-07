Mackerel Market 2023 Latest Research Report, Growth Factor, Emerging Demand And Global Analysis 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Mackerel Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Mackerel Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Mackerel Market is valued at approximately USD 996.1 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.70% over the forecast period 2022-2029. The mackerel is used to refer to a variety of pelagic fish species, primarily those in the Scombridae family. They are common in both temperate and tropical waters, primarily inhabiting the coastal or offshore regions of the ocean. The major driving factors for the market are rising production of mackerels and consumption rises as a result of a growing population's preference for protein-rich, healthy meals, which are anticipated to fuel market expansion throughout the course of the forecast period.

According to Statista, the production volume of mackerels is increasing in Japan, in 2020, 390,000 mackerels were produced which has increased to 434,000 in 2021. Along with this, according to the same source mackerel sold in the United Kingdom has also increased over the years. For instance, in 2017, USD 129280.04 which has increased to USD 152750.62 in 2022. Moreover, the rising initiatives by the key market players are creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Mackerel stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Mackerel Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Due to the region's dominance in fish collection and aquaculture, Asia Pacific will hold the largest industry share in 2021. The market for mackerel has grown more popular in emerging nations as a result of the fish's numerous health advantages at a reasonable price. Additionally, this region's expansive coastal areas and growing population support fish farming and fishing. These elements will likely cause the market in this area to expand during the following few years. During the forecast period, Europe is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR. The significant production and consumption of mackerel in the area are credited with driving the region's development. Consumers in the area who live busy lives are also consuming frozen mackerel in record numbers. Because frozen mackerel is simple to prepare and nutritious, its consumption is rising, which is boosting the local market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Ocean Treasure

Kihada Fisheries Co., Ltd

Seven Star Ocean Fisheries Limited

Pinetree Vietnam Company Limited

Subo International Holland

Oman Fisheries Aquatic Products Co., Ltd

Lotana LV LTD

Daisui Co., Ltd

Sarma Fish objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Form offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Form:

Frozen

Canned

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets And Supermarkets

Convenience Store

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

