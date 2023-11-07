Jellies And Gummies Market Booming Demand, Revenue Expansions And Comprehensive Analysis Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Jellies and Gummies Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Jellies & Gummies Market is valued at approximately USD 31.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The most well-known gelatin-based candy, which originated in Germany, are jellies and gummies. Even though sugar is the primary ingredient in jelly and gummy candies, hydrocolloids are used in their production. Gummies and jellies come in a wide range of hues, sizes, and flavours and both have a soft and dry-sticky texture. The major factors driving growth for the market are rising sales of confectionery products and growing millennial generation. Moreover, rising initiatives by the product launch by the key market players are creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period 2022-2029.

According to Statista, the sales of chocolate and confectionery market is rising which is driving the growth for jellies and gummies, in 2016, USD 0.82 trillion and is projected to increase up to USD 1.33 trillion in 2027. The major four confectionery producers in the world- Ferrero, Mars, Nestle, and Lindt-set a five-year goal in 2017 to keep half of their products in the 200-calorie range or below. By 2022, they want to publish calories on the front of packets for 90% of their confectionery goods. Compared to manufacturers of traditional confectionery, these businesses have had significantly more growth in the low-calorie confectionery market. However, side effects associated with Jellies & Gummies stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Jellies & Gummies Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded companies, and the market is also dominated by millennial generation. The millennial generation in the US in 2021 with 72.19 million individuals. In a lot of American households, it is regarded as a cheap and wholesome treat. Customers in the United States are interested in jellies and gummies with seasonal flavours. Along with this, due to rising consumer demand and the introduction of innovative products such as sugar-free gummies, jellies, and pick-and-mix sweets by manufacturers such as Mars, Haribo, and Cloetta, Europe is the region with the fastest growth rate.

Major market players included in this report are:

Jelly Drops

Haribo

Jelly Belly Candy Company

MARS Inc.

Mondelez International Inc.

European Food Co. Ltd

Casa Del Dolce SRL

Cloetta

Decoria Confectionery Co. Ltd.

Meiji

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Flavor offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Flavor:

Grapefruit

Cherry

Peach

Berries

Apple

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Store Based

Non-store Based

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

