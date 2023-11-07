North America Adult Incontinence Products Market A Journey Into Market Growth: Navigational Insights Revealed

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica recently unveiled a new research report on the global North America Adult Incontinence Products Market. The report acts as an entry point to the extensive realm of the North America Adult Incontinence Products Market. As businesses continue to develop and adjust to evolving customer needs and technological progress, it becomes crucial for industry participants to grasp the dynamics of the market.

North America Adult Incontinence Products Market registered a revenue of US$ 2,952.52 million in 2022 and is estimated to surpass a market valuation of US$ 5,645.43 million by 2031, recording a CAGR of 7.62% during the projection period, 2023-2031.

The report begins by providing a comprehensive overview of the North America Adult Incontinence Products Market

The growing demand for adult incontinence products is being driven by an aging population and an increasing prevalence of incontinence. The number of people aged 60 and over is expected to grow from 1 billion in 2020 to 2.1 billion by 2050. This age group is more likely to experience incontinence due to age-related changes in bladder and bowel function. However, incontinence is also becoming more common in young adults.

B. Braun, Cardinal Health, Inc., Domtar Corporation, Drylock Technologies NV, Essity AB, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Ontex Group, Principle Business Enterprises, Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Other Prominent Players

The segment devoted to the markets regional analysis offers a thorough examination of the markets performance in several geographic locations. This research acknowledges that regional differences can have a substantial impact on market dynamics and that markets are not homogeneous. In order to give stakeholders useful insights, the research explores the nuances of each region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

By Product



Protective Incontinence Garments



Cloth Diaper



Disposable Diaper



Disposable Underwear



Pads and Liners



Male Guards



Belted Under Garments



Beltless Under Garments

Disposable Sheet

Urine Incontinence Bags



Leg Urine Bags

Bedside Urine Bags

Urinary Catheter



Suprapubic Catheter



Indwelling Catheter

Intermittent Catheter Others

By Usability



Disposable Products Reusable Products

By Gender



Male Female

By Distribution Channel



Online



E-commerce Websites

Company Websites

Offline



Hypermarket/Supermarket



Specialty Stores



Drug Stores Others

By End Users



Individuals

Hospitals

Skilled Nursing Facilities

Long Term Care Centres

Clinics Others

North America



The U.S.

Canada Mexico

