Space Suits Market Key Players, Revenue, Share, Future Trends, Growth And Forecast 2032

Global Space Suits Market is valued at approximately USD 150.5 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34.13% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Space suits are specialized protective garments designed for astronauts and individuals working in space or in space-like environments. These suits are specifically designed for astronauts for their space mission. The space suit market is driven by factors such as increasing space exploration activities and programs as well as increasing space flights in leading nations.

The development of new spacesuits for human space discovery programs is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the coming years, on June 2022, NASA declared a new partnership with the sector for new spacewalking and moonwalking services Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace have been chosen by NASA to supply astronauts with advanced spacesuits and spacewalk systems for conducting extravehicular activities (EVAs) outside the International Space Station. These systems will be utilized during Artemis missions to explore the lunar surface and prepare for future human expeditions to Mars. Along with this there is also increasing space flights which is resulting in market growth. for instance, On April 2022, Axiom Space successful conduct the first commercial space flight to ISS with four crew members. Therefore, the increasing demand for commercial space flights increasing the demand for space suits. In addition, increasing involvement of Private companies in space missions and increasing investment of leading space-faring nations may create a lucrative opportunity for the market. However, the high maintenance cost may hinder the growth of the market.

The key regions considered for the Global Space Suits Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the NASAs upcoming moon mission and space tourism provided by private American companies. Asia Pacific is considered the fastest-growing market during the forecasted period due to Chinas ambitious plan to develop its space station by 2024, the Chinese government and several private players have also announced to start of space tourism by 2025.

Major market players included in this report are:

Axiom space Inc.

Barber-Nichols

Collins Aerospace

David Clark company Inc.

Creare

The International Latex Corporation

KBR Inc.

World Wide Divers, Inc

Paragon space development corporation

Vinyl Technology Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

On August 2022, Collins Aerospace opened a state-of-the-art facility in Houston, investing USD 30 million towards the advancement of an Extravehicular Activity (EVA) suit. The facility will serve as a hub for research, development, and production of the EVA suit, supporting NASAs mission for space exploration.

On March 2022, MITs Media Lab unveiled an innovative 3D knit Biosuit. This Biosuit incorporates several key features, including uniform skin pressure, lightweight design, and enhanced flexibility. The suits unique construction allows for a comfortable and form-fitting experience, providing astronauts with improved mobility during space missions.

On June 2022, Collins Aerospace was chosen by NASA to develop an advanced next-generation spacesuit for extravehicular activities (EVAs) in space. This collaboration aims to create an innovative spacesuit that will enhance astronaut mobility and functionality during spacewalks and other activities outside of the spacecraft.

Global Space Suits Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Application, Product, Type, Weight, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Intravehicular Activity

Extravehicular Activity

By Product:

New Space Suits

Refurbishment

By Type:

Soft Suits

Hard Suits

Hybrid Suits

Skintight Suits

By Weight:

up to 50 kg

50kg to 100 kg

and Above 100kg

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

