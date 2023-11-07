Healthy Biscuits Market Trends Analysis, Surprising Growth, Industry Opportunities And Strategies Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Healthy Biscuits Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Global Healthy Biscuits Market is valued at approximately USD 2.49 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.18% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Healthy biscuits are low-calorie biscuits made with healthy ingredients and do not contain sugar, salt, and fat. Healthy biscuits are rich in nutrients such as vitamin B6, vitamin B12, folic acid, vitamin C, and in addition to prebiotic fiber making biscuits a functional food. Increasing product popularity as go-to snacks, low pricing, easy accessibility, and high nutritional value is anticipated to increase the healthy biscuits market's growth.

The solid nutritional content and growing preference for healthy snack products anticipated to increase their demand in the forecast period of 2022-2029. For instance, according to Statista- 2019, the worldwide market for healthy snacks is USD 85.6 billion and is projected to reach USD 152.3 billion. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in European countries, obesity affects 10%-30% of adults, and 30%-70% of adults are overweight. Thus, to control this condition, a greater number of people are switching to healthy and sugar free biscuits Additionally, The market for healthy biscuits is predicted to develop due to packaging improvements and an increase in the number of fitness enthusiasts. However, High raw material cost and taste are one of the issues that stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Healthy Biscuits Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of high demand for healthy biscuits, the region's increasing obesity prevalence and numerous product launches drive the country's economic expansion. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, because of the impending demand for convenient and healthy biscuits products. and also leading manufacturers are introducing more and more intriguing flavors which are anticipated to promote market expansion in the future years.

Major market players included in this report are:

MondelA"z International Inc.

Pladis Global

Britannia Industries Limited

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (Tiffany)

COSMIC NUTRACOS SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

UNIBIC Foods India Pvt. Ltd.

Anmol Industries Ltd.

ITC Limited

Nabisco Biscuit Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

Wheat

Oats

Multi-grain

Others

By Packaging

Packets

Jars

Boxes

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

Online Stores

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

